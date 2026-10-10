Sonja Madzikanda, the ex-wife of Wicknell Chivayo, was seen comforting their children during his burial at Sahwira Glen Forest Memorial Park

Footage from the ceremony showed Sonja standing by her children as they mourned their father amid a gathering of family members

Despite the former couple’s relationship history, Sonja attended the burial with their children to bid farewell to the late businessman.

The burial of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has captured another emotional family moment after his ex-wife, Sonja Madzikanda, was seen comforting their children during the funeral ceremony.

Footage circulating online showed the mother of two attending to the children as they gathered to say their final goodbye to their father at Sahwira Glen Forest Memorial Park in Zimbabwe.

Chivayo's ex-wife seen comforting their children during his burial at Sahwira Glen Forest Memorial Park. Photo: @zimlive/IG.

Source: Instagram

The video, watermarked by local publication NewsDay, captured the sombre atmosphere as mourners dressed predominantly in black gathered for the high-profile burial.

Sonja’s presence alongside the children offered a touching glimpse into a family navigating grief in the public eye.

Sonja stands by her children at emotional burial

In the footage, Sonja was seen offering comfort to her children during the solemn proceedings.

Losing a parent can be an overwhelming experience for children, and having a familiar face nearby can make such painful moments a little easier to bear.

For Sonja, the occasion was not simply about attending her former husband’s burial but also about being present for their children as they confronted the loss of their father.

Although the former couple had gone their separate ways, their children remained connected to Wicknell, making the funeral a deeply personal moment for the family.

The emotional scene also highlighted the challenges of grieving while surrounded by cameras and a large gathering of mourners.

Watch the Facebook video of the moment Chivayo's ex-wife here:

Wicknell Chivayo was buried at Sahwira Glen Forest Memorial Park in Zimbabwe. Photo: @zimlive/IG.

Source: Instagram

Wicknell Chivayo's chats with woman who predicted his death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wicknell Chivayo's chats with a woman who predicted his death had emerged after his passing.

The exchange, posted on X on May 28, 2025, shows Mutami confronting Chivayo over politics and money. In one message, she told him bluntly: "Not everyone wants your money, that's what you should know."

She also pushed back against what she saw as his assumption that women sought his attention or gifts, stating she was not among those who, in her words, twerk for his cars.

Source: Legit.ng