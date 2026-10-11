A video posted on October 11, 2026, captured Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke sitting behind a drum kit during a live performance with Sir Shina Peters

Adeleke actively directed the rhythm while Peters handled guitar, and gospel singer Adegbodu Twins member contributed vocals

Nigerians flooded the comments section, reacting to the governor's drumming skills alongside the legendary Afro-juju musician

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State once again captured public attention on October 11, 2026, this time not through his signature dance moves but behind a drum kit, actively directing the beat during a live stage performance alongside veteran Afro-juju musician Sir Shina Peters and gospel vocalist Adegbodu Twins.

Footage from the session, which circulated widely on X and Instagram, showed Adeleke settled behind the drums, controlling the rhythm while Shina Peters played guitar and Adegbodu of the Adegbodu Twins handled the singing.

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke directs the rhythm on drums as Sir Shina Peters plays guitar during a live performance. Photo: aadeleke_01/sirshinapeters

Source: Instagram

The spontaneous musical collaboration drew considerable attention online, with many pointing out that while the governor is well known for dancing and singing at public events, footage of him drumming is far less common.

The "Dancing Governor" shows another talent

Governor Adeleke, popularly nicknamed the "Dancing Governor," has cultivated a public image built around lively, crowd-pleasing moments that blend politics with entertainment.

His ability to connect with audiences through music and movement has become a defining feature of his time in office.

Sir Shina Peters, a titan of Nigerian music whose career spans several decades, has shared stages and social settings with Governor Adeleke on several previous occasions.

Adegbodu Twins, who serve as Special Adviser on Entertainment and Tourism to the Osun State government, brought the vocal element to what became an energetic three-man session.

Watch Governor Adeleke play drums as he performed with Sir Shina Peters on stage in the Instagram video below:

Nigerians react to Governor Adeleke's drumming

The clip drew a flood of responses from Nigerians who were entertained by what they saw.

@NIL0qqwh wrote:

"We have seen Davido's uncle sing & Dance but today he is playing the drums & directing music on stage with Sir Shina Peters, Talent too plenty for Adeleke family 😂🔥"

@folarinadesemowo shared:

"Excellency reminiscing about their childhood days 🥹❤️ Look how far they've grown! From little boys to successful men. 🙌🔥"

@maestro_soundz commented:

"Gbadun squad ni governor"

@teejaymannia wrote:

"They just want to be happy. That's all"

@oluwatobiperfect001 reacted:

"Happy Soul….😂😂😂"

@MoscoOBA said:

"Freewill 😂😂"

@opa_logun_oshin added:

"Wow, Shina Peters is a legend"

Ademola Adeleke showcases his musical skills on drums during a stage performance with Sir Shina Peters and Adegbodu. Photo: sirshinapeters

Source: Instagram

Gov Adeleke’s sons B-Red and Sina Rambo flaunt luxury cars

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that B-Red and Sina Rambo, sons of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, sparked reactions on social media after showing off their latest acquisitions, a red Lamborghini Urus and a matching red Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

The brothers shared videos of the luxury SUVs on their Instagram stories on the night of October 7, 2026, with B-Red, whose real name is Adebayo Adeleke, taking delivery of the Lamborghini Urus while Sina Rambo drove off in the G-Wagon.

The musicians celebrated their matching rides with playful comments about “twinning” and “going crazy”, drawing attention to the multimillion-naira purchases, while both brothers are also known as cousins of Afrobeats star Davido.

Source: Legit.ng