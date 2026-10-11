The iPhone 18 Pro Max costs ₦2.459 million in Nigeria, equal to more than 35 months of minimum-wage earnings

Prices for higher-storage models reach ₦4.849 million, or nearly 69 months of minimum-wage pay

A worker saving 20% of minimum wage would need almost 15 years to afford the base model

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Apple’s new iPhone 18 Pro Max promises sharper photography, faster performance and longer battery life.

For Nigerians earning the national minimum wage, however, its most striking feature may be the equivalent of nearly three years’ salary required to buy one.

At iStore Nigeria’s listed price of ₦2.459 million for the 256GB model, the device costs just over 35 months of Nigeria’s ₦70,000 minimum wage, assuming every naira earned goes towards the purchase. Food, rent, transport and other expenses would stretch that timeline considerably.

The new iPhone 18 Pro Max goes out of reach of average Nigerian. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

What Apple’s newest flagship offers

Apple announced the iPhone 18 Pro Max on September 9, 2026, with initial availability beginning September 18. Its US starting price is $1,299 for 256GB, with storage options extending to 2TB.

The A20 Pro processor powers the device, while a 48-megapixel main camera introduces variable aperture, allowing greater control over light and depth of field. A smaller Dynamic Island can display three Live Activities simultaneously.

Apple claims up to 45 hours of video playback for the eSIM-only Pro Max. That is a controlled playback measure, rather than a guarantee of everyday battery endurance.

The phone also runs iOS 27, with Siri AI rolling out in beta and feature availability varying by region and language.

For photographers, video producers and online sellers, these improvements could support paid work. Their commercial value depends on whether the upgrade generates additional income or saves meaningful production time.

How much it costs in Nigeria

Prices checked on October 11 show the following iStore Nigeria listings. The salary comparison divides each price by ₦70,000 and rounds to one decimal place.

Storage Listed price Months of minimum wage 256GB ₦2,459,000 35.1 512GB ₦2,839,000 40.6 1TB ₦3,679,000 52.6 2TB ₦4,849,000 69.3

These are one retailer’s advertised prices, rather than a uniform national tariff. Marketplace listings show different asking prices, reflecting differences between sellers and advertised configurations. A listing alone does not establish a completed transaction or confirm availability.

The real wait is much longer

The minimum wage is a benchmark, not Nigeria’s average salary. It also does not describe every worker’s earnings or take-home pay.

Using the base model’s price, someone earning ₦150,000 monthly would need roughly 16.4 months of total earnings. At ₦300,000, the equivalent falls to 8.2 months; at ₦500,000, it is approximately 4.9 months.

Saving is a tougher calculation. A minimum-wage worker setting aside 20% of monthly income, or ₦14,000, would need about 176 months, nearly 15 years. This illustration assumes unchanged earnings and phone prices, with no interest, financing charges or investment returns.

A business tool or an expensive aspiration?

Nigerian minimum wage earners will work for about 35 months to afford the new iPhone 18 Pro Max Credit: Xiaomi

Source: UGC

The calculation exposes the distance between premium technology and local purchasing power. Even buyers with substantially higher salaries face a significant commitment.

For a creator, the relevant test is whether the device can earn back its cost. For other households, the same purchase competes directly with housing, education and emergency savings. Apple’s technical advances are clear; affordability remains the harder upgrade.

Social media teaser: Apple’s newest flagship dazzles, but its Nigerian price tells another story: nearly three years of minimum-wage earnings, before food, rent or transport enters the calculation.

Top iPhone 18 Pro Android Phone rivals

Legit.ng earlier reported that Apple’s new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may be among the most talked-about premium smartphones of 2026, but Android manufacturers are not surrendering the flagship battle.

The iPhone 18 Pro series brings Apple’s latest A20 Pro chip, improved cameras, longer battery life and a growing suite of artificial intelligence features.

Source: Legit.ng