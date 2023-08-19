A Nigerian woman has been thrown into mourning following the demise of her estranged husband

She said they have been separated for three years but was suddenly summoned to the hospital where he was being attended to

Unfortunately, her estranged hubby gave up the ghost on his sick bed on the same day they reconciled

A Nigerian woman based in Canada, Olushola Elbethel, has mourned the death of her estranged husband who passed away on the same day they reconciled on his sick bed.

In a lengthy emotional Facebook on Friday, Olushola shared pictures from his funeral as she emphasized the importance of family.

Olushola Elbethel mourned his demise. Photo Credit: Olushola Elbethel

Source: Facebook

From her lengthy post, Legit.ng learnt her husband was down with a kidney problem as a result of the numerous concoctions his families sent him from Nigeria which reportedly damaged his organs.

They were married for 12 years

Olushola also revealed that they have been married for 12 years but were separated for three years. She recounted how she was summoned to the hospital where he was receiving treatment and how they spoke, with her hoping that he would recover and they patch things up.

Unfortunately, on the night of the same day, she was informed of his passing. On family, she wrote:

"...I said to myself, where are all the people who encouraged him to wage war against his only family? They are nowhere to be found.

"We are by ourselves now! Me, him, and his kids.

"This is family! Never allow anyone in your marriage. When it's all done and clear, it's gonna be you and him and your kids. There's no one else again who's as important as your wife/husband. Only my signature was accepted, I was told you're his next of kin, and he didn't change anything despite his rage."

Condolence messages pour in for Olushola Elbethel

Victoria Ajayi said:

"This is so touching sister . It is well. My condolences to you and the children . May his soul rest in peace ."

Adegbe TerryGabriel said:

"So sorry my love, it is well with you and the kids may the lord fill the vacuum he left in your heart may God grant him enter rest Amen."

Yole Afor Okegberu said:

"So sorry oh. It is well with you the kids. May the Lord fill the vacuum he left in your hearts and may He give you all peace and comfort in Jesus name amen."

Izevbuwa Frank Osifo said:

"So sorry for your loss!! Accept my sincere condolences… May His Soul Rest in Peace."

Ify Nwosu said:

"May his soul continue to rest in peace.Amen .May the fortitude of the holy spirit and Peace abide with you and your family. AMEN."

Odekeye Ola Tokunbo said:

"Accept my condolence. God Almighty will be with you and the children left behind. Prince may your soul rest in peace."

