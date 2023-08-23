Popular online comedian Cute Abiola conveyed his gratitude for the success of his son Amir's naming ceremony

Sharing beautiful images from the lavish ceremony, he stated that it was a day he would never forget in his life

In a message to his son, he expressed the burning desire for him to grow up so he could tell him how heavy his pockets were

Nigerian skit maker Abdulgafar Ahmad Rashad, popularly known as Cute Abiola, has thanked everyone who graced his son's naming ceremony.

Sharing stunning ceremonial pictures from the big event, he revealed that it was a day he would never forget.

Cute Abiola hosts family and friends at son's naming ceremony Credit: @thecuteabiola

In a message to his son, the comic creator expressed his desire for him to grow up so he could tell him about his wealth and show him the lovely footage from his naming ceremony.

Cute Abiola wrote on Instagram:

"A day I can never forget in my life thank you all my friends and families for celebrating my son. All of you came out with so much love !!! @wb_jnr ❤️ You are rich !!!!! You are rich!!!! I repeat you are rich forever ! I can't wait for you to grow up and see those beautiful videos your self ."

Fans and netizens celebrate Cute Abiola’s son

After Cute Abiola shared the post on Instagram, his fans and followers dropped congratulatory messages in the comment section.

thepastorpikin:

"Congratulations babami. At least I picked one or two there."

dbsmartthebarber:

"Congratulations my boss ❤️❤️ @wb_jnr you no get problem just chop life Dey go."

papaya_ex:

"Naso I snoozeI’ll make it up to you❤️."

iamedemvictor:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️ Leave that money for your wife o."

official_marliansoldier:

"Congrats MR and Mrs Abiola God bless the child ."

samuelolufemi5:

"May you always have the cause to celebrate every day of your life, Amen."

Source: Legit.ng