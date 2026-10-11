Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello has explained why she has no desire to relocate from Nigeria, despite the country's challenges

The actress, who previously lived in the United States, said America trained her, but Nigeria made her, describing the country as home

Bello urged young Nigerians not to lose hope, encouraging them to develop their skills, recognise their abilities and take advantage of available opportunities

Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello has shared why she would rather remain in Nigeria than return to the United States, despite the challenges facing the country.

The actress, who previously lived in America, expressed her strong connection to Nigeria while speaking at 20+ Years in the Media: Real Talk with Kike, reports The Vanguard.

Shaffy Bello explains why she has no desire to relocate from Nigeria, despite the country's challenges. Photos: @shaffybello/IG.

Source: Instagram

During the panel discussion, Bello was asked about how young Nigerians could maintain hope and build successful careers at home despite the country's difficulties.

“America trained me, but Nigeria made me,” she said.

Shaffy Bello speaks about choosing Nigeria

According to another report by Daily Post, explaining her position, the actress said she hoped not to have to return to America, describing Nigeria as the place where she belonged.

“I pray I never get the opportunity, as they call it, to go back,” Bello stated.

She added that the opportunities she had experienced in Nigeria, as well as those she continued to see, had strengthened her decision to stay.

“But because of the opportunities that I've seen in this country, and I am still seeing, I don't ever want to go back. This is home, this is where it is,” she said.

However, Bello acknowledged that Nigeria faces significant challenges, particularly in electricity, education and healthcare.

The actress encouraged young people to focus on what they could offer rather than allow the country's difficulties to discourage them.

“Look within yourself, what do you have to offer? What is in your hands?” she asked.

She advised them to acquire relevant knowledge and skills and demonstrate their ability to deliver value.

Bello also credited authenticity and honesty for her longevity in the entertainment industry, urging aspiring professionals to remain true to themselves.

Shaffy Bello urges young Nigerians not to lose hope. Photo: @shaffybello/IG.

Source: Instagram

Shaffy Bello speaks on motherhood

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shaffy Bello opened up about a personal medical decision she made decades ago regarding childbirth.

The veteran actress revealed on her YouTube platform that she underwent a procedure to tie her fallopian tubes to prevent having more children.

Shaffy Bello explained that she made this firm choice 26 years ago despite her former husband begging her to expand their family.

Source: Legit.ng