Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday in the biggest Premier League clash of matchday 6 of the 2026/27 season

The match marks the first time since 2016 that neither Jurgen Klopp nor Pep Guardiola will be part of this historic rivalry

A famous football-predicting cat has weighed in on the outcome of the highly anticipated top-flight encounter

Liverpool will take on Manchester City at Anfield this Sunday in what is already the most anticipated Premier League fixture of the 2026/27 season so far, with both clubs in contrasting positions on the table heading into the game.

Enzo Maresca's City lead the league with 15 points, edging Arsenal on goal difference, while Andoni Iraola's Liverpool sit seventh with nine points from their opening matches.

Enzo Maresca and Andoni Iraola set to meet as Man City and Liverpool bosses. Photo by Robin Jones.

Source: Getty Images

The result could pull Liverpool into the top four or hand City the breathing room to push further clear at the summit.

The fixture carries extra significance beyond the standings. Sunday's encounter will be the first since 2016 in which neither Jurgen Klopp nor Pep Guardiola will be in the dugout for either club.

The pair defined the rivalry for nearly a decade, turning it into one of the most fiercely contested in European football. Their absence leaves a new chapter open for both Maresca and Iraola to write.

Mysterious cat predicts Liverpool vs Man City

Ahead of the showdown, an unlikely voice has entered the conversation. Nimbus Pronos, the cat known for its football match predictions, shared a forecast for the game in a video posted on Instagram. The cat's verdict: a draw.

Whether the prediction carries any weight is another matter, but Manchester City arrive at Anfield with recent history firmly on their side.

According to Sofascore, City won all three meetings between the two clubs last season, including a 4-0 victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup. That record gives Maresca's side confidence, even on the road.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the Premier League winner after Arsenal defeated Leeds United 2-1.

The Gunners boosted their chances of retaining the Premier League title, with more than 6% advantage over Manchester City and Liverpool in third.

Source: Legit.ng