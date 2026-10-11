The Nigerian Exchange recorded a turnover of 2.715 billion shares valued at N158.280 billion in 209,986 deals during the week.

Financial services stocks dominated trading, accounting for 73.84% of total equity turnover by volume, with Access Holdings, Zenith Bank and United Bank for Africa leading activity.

Livestock Feeds, Tripple Gee and Guinea Insurance led the gainers, while Critical Minerals Financing Corporation, ABC Transport and Japaul Gold topped the decliners.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed the week lower as the All-Share Index declined by 0.97%, while market capitalisation fell to N161.260 trillion amid a mixed performance across listed equities.

Investors traded 2.715 billion shares valued at N158.280 billion in 209,986 deals during the week, compared with 3.166 billion shares worth N155.023 billion exchanged in 206,662 deals in the previous week.

Nigerian stocks lose ground as 54 equities decline and only 24 gain on the NGX. Photo: Bloomberg

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The financial services industry, measured by volume, led trading activity with 2.005 billion shares valued at N82.924 billion exchanged in 94,483 deals. The sector accounted for 73.84% of total equity turnover by volume and 52.39% by value.

The consumer goods industry followed, recording 152.345 million shares worth N11.425 billion in 20,926 deals. The ICT industry ranked third, with 117.296 million shares valued at N15.256 billion traded in 22,556 deals.

Trading in the three most actively traded equities by volume—Access Holdings Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc- accounted for 1.020 billion shares worth N50.520 billion in 29,382 deals. This represented 37.56% of total equity turnover by volume and 31.92% by value.

NGX market performance

The NGX All-Share Index and market capitalisation declined by 0.97% during the week, closing at 248,363.55 points and N161.260 trillion, respectively.

Most sectoral indices also closed lower, with the NGX Industrial Goods Index recording the only gain, rising by 0.02%.

Market breadth weakened as 24 equities recorded price appreciation, down from 44 in the previous week. Meanwhile, 54 equities declined, compared with 37 previously, while 68 equities closed unchanged, up from 65 in the preceding week.

Top 10 price gainers

Livestock Feeds Plc led the gainers, rising by 47.75% from N8.90 to N13.15 per share.

Livestock Feeds Plc: N8.90 to N13.15 (+N4.25, 47.75%)

Tripple Gee and Company Plc: N2.33 to N3.09 (+N0.76, 32.62%)

Guinea Insurance Plc: N0.72 to N0.93 (+N0.21, 29.17%)

Learn Africa Plc: N7.65 to N9.15 (+N1.50, 19.61%)

Multi-Trex Integrated Foods Plc: N0.36 to N0.42 (+N0.06, 16.67%)

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust: N20.65 to N24.00 (+N3.35, 16.22%)

Regency Alliance Insurance Plc: N0.70 to N0.77 (+N0.07, 10.00%)

E-Tranzact International Plc: N11.00 to N12.10 (+N1.10, 10.00%)

Chemical and Allied Products Plc: N100.00 to N108.50 (+N8.50, 8.50%)

UPDC Plc: N3.95 to N4.20 (+N0.25, 6.33%)

Tripple Gee shares jump 32.62% as Livestock Feeds tops the NGX gainers' chart. Photo: AFP

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Top 10 price decliners

Critical Minerals Financing Corporation Plc led the decliners, falling by 20.27% from N4.49 to N3.58 per share.

Critical Minerals Financing Corporation Plc: N4.49 to N3.58 (-N0.91, -20.27%)

ABC Transport Plc: N7.40 to N6.05 (-N1.35, -18.24%)

Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc: N2.88 to N2.56 (-N0.32, -11.11%)

Fidelity Bank Plc: N23.50 to N21.00 (-N2.50, -10.64%)

Aradel Holdings Plc: N1,530.00 to N1,377.00 (-N153.00, -10.00%)

Red Star Express Plc: N14.85 to N13.40 (-N1.45, -9.76%)

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc: N2.67 to N2.41 (-N0.26, -9.74%)

Eterna Plc: N44.00 to N40.00 (-N4.00, -9.09%)

VFD Group Plc: N13.50 to N12.30 (-N1.20, -8.89%)

CWG Plc: N20.75 to N18.95 (-N1.80, -8.67%)

Source: Legit.ng