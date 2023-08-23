As YBNL star Asake continues to trend over his recent O2 Arena sold-out concert, Nigerian young mimickers Ikorodu Bois have caused a buzz with a remake

In a short clip, Ikorodu Bois made use of different local material to recreate a scene where Asake performed his hit song Lonely At The Top at the O2 Arena

As expected, the video has stirred reactions from popular celebrities and fans who found Ikorodu Bois' clip hilarious

Nigerian social media sensation, Ikorodu Bois, didn't disappoint with their version of YBNL star Asake's performance at the O2 Arena in the UK.

Ikorodu Bois remake Asake's Lonely At The Top performance. Credit: @asakemusic @ikoorodu_bois

Source: Instagram

In a video they shared on their social media timeline, Ikorodu Bois used a broom, shovel, buckets, corn, and funny shoes, among other local materials, to recreate the moment Asake performed his hit song at the O2 Arena.

Watch the funny video below:

Asake, who hit the spotlight in 2022 after Olamide signed him to YBNL, made headlines after he became the fourth Nigerian music star to sell out the prestigious O2 Arena in the UK.

Asake, who was joined by the likes of Olamide, Tiwa Savage, and Lil Kesh, among others, said it was his first time performing at an arena.

Reactions as Ikorodu Bois remakes Asake's O2 Arena performance

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

efewarriboy3:

"Thank you for making me smile Today has been a rough day."

henry_freeb:

"Did he get the shoes directly from Asake?"

glitz_farms:

"The baby back up singer by the right end with wine color hair knows the lyrics word by word… it’s the old phone recording for me ."

mhonny_jay:

"All this backup singers wig be like understanding girlfriend wig."

dr_gbenu_akinwale:

"Nice one, creativity is free but some lazy dudes will be complaining that they need capital to start a promising career ."

bree_officio:

"With their understanding girlfriend wig nice one ❤️."

kandybeat:

"Wuna nail am like carpenter hammer ."

Source: Legit.ng