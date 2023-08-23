SFX artist Hakeem Effect has shared a video of how 'Gbogunmi' Itele, a popular cast in Jagun Jagun, was made

Gbogunmi, who had a scar on the upper part of his face, was one of the warlords in Femi Adebayo's hit movie

Hakeem's video showing the process has once again stunned netizens regarding the effort that was put in place in the making of the movie

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo's hit movie Jagun Jagun has continued to get positive reviews as more exciting details about the project emerge on social media.

Onilogbo Hakeem Effect, a popular Special effects makeup (SFX) artist in Nollywood, has opened up on how one of the loved cast 'Gbogunmi' Itele, was made in the movie.

Itele 'Gbogunmi' of Jagun Jagun was made with special effect. Credit: @hakeemeffect @iteledicon01

Itele, who acted as Gbogunmi in Jagun Jagun, was famous for his moustache, a scar on the upper part of his face and his war tactics.

Hakeem Effect, in a post via his Instagram page, shared a video of how the effect was made.

Watch the video below:

Special effects makeup, also known as SFX makeup, is the art of using prosthetics, makeup and other materials to create illusions that appear real on camera.

Netizens react to video showing how Gbogunmi was made

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, as many netizens were stunned. See them below:

adorabledota:

"I pray itele gets an award one day he is a good supporting actor."

olatunde_89:

"Bro Abeg come help me create effect for me bank account make he raise."

kie_kie__:

"You bad no be small."

phunmie_busayor:

"The effect was crazyyy."

akogunmarley:

"No one does it better magic fingers."

adorn_her_collections:

"All effects look so real."

bankykay:

"The king and his handwork no be moi moi..... Live long and continue to reign with this gift."

How celebrities turn up for Itele's Kesari movie premiere

Following the positive reception Femi Adebayo's Jagun Jagun received in and outside Nigeria, Legit.ng reported that his colleague Itele is set to drop his new movie 'Kesari.'

Videos from the soon-to-be-released movie premiere, which took place at Film House in the Lekki area of Lagos state on Sunday, August 20, were shared online.

It showed many Nollywood stars like Fathia Williams, Femi Adebayo, Bukola Arugba, and Odunlade, among others, graced the event in colourful attires.

