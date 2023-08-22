Popular Nigerian singer and YBNL boss, Olamide, has shown love to his record label signee, Asake

The YBNL boss took to social media to congratulate Asake after he successfully sold out the O2 Arena in London

Olamide’s goodwill message to Asake soon went viral on social media, and many of the singer’s fans reacted to it

Popular Nigerian singer, Olamide, has now taken to social media to celebrate Asake, his record label signee.

Taking to his official Twitter page, Olamide shared a heartfelt message to Asake after he successfully sold out the O2 Arena.

In the tweet, Olamide commended Asake for his hard work and noted that it always leaves him impressed. He also thanked God for crowning the Lonely At The Top crooner’s efforts.

He tweeted:

“.@asakemusik Congratulations Mr Mon£y ! Thank God for crowning your efforts.. you put in so much work it d muzz me.”

See his post below:

Reactions as Olamide congratulates Asake over O2 concert

Olamide’s congratulatory message to Asake soon spread on social media, drawing a series of touching reactions. Read some of their comments below:

_blessinge:

“Olamide should be called the Duke of afrobeats. He has crown many kings under his Ybnl platform!”

thenextdoor_dude:

“Grace speaks for him ..... But on a norms who will associate with someone like olamide and won't blow ?....no one!”

iyemaale:

“Olamide is our own Quincy Jones. If only Portable settle down wella make Olamide coach am wella. God bless Olamide,Asake and everyone joor.”

h0lyfundz:

“Olamide the king maker.”

Aramide called Olamide a proud father:

Aveiro called Olamide a godfather:

This tweep called him the best mentor in the world:

Davis called Olamide a great godfather:

Dreylo thanked Olamide for introducing Asake to Nigerians:

Asake drops from helicopter on O2 Arena stage

Internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Asake recently delivered a stellar performance at his 02 Arena music concert, and clips from the show have been making headlines.

Asake's entrance for his latest show at the 02 was one of the major highlights of the concert as the singer was seen arriving on stage with a helicopter in the middle of the auditorium.

Clips from the concert have been trending on social media, with fans reacting massively.

