Nigerian global sensation sparked heated reactions online with his recent declaration about Afrobeats on Apple Music's Zane Lowe in New York

The singer, who is clearing paths for the arrival of his studio album I Told Them, said Afrobeats is mostly about having fun and lacks depth

The Grammy Award-winning musician said many African artists lack real-life experiences, which makes Afrobeats shallow

Nigerian music icon Burna Boy discussed how he perceives Afrobeats and the artists who create songs around this Ghanaian/Nigerian sonic export.

In a recent interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe in New York, the Last Last hitmaker revealed that he sees nothing exceptional in Afrobeats.

Grammy award winning star Burna Boy slanders Afrobeats Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

While anticipation builds for his album, I Told Them, he called the genre meaningless, stating that it's only about vibes.

The Last Last singer noted that African artists who create Afrobeats music don't have real-life experience to talk about. Thus, he believes in making music with depth.

"Not even experience because 90 percent of them have no real-life experiences that they can understand, which is why you hear most of Nigerian Music or I will say African Music, I don't even know what to say, Afrobeats that's what you people call it is mostly about nothing, literally nothing, there is no substance to it, like nobody is talking about anything, it's just a great time, just an amazing time," Burna Boy said.

See the interview below

Burna Boy's controversial opinion on Afrobeats stirs reactions online

Legit.ng captured some of the hot takes from music lovers. See them below:

@kusssman:

"E say all of una dey waste una time."

@foureyededoboy:

“'Afrobeats - as you people call it' Omo."

jumaatson:

"When my people become wealthy, they will start talking through there a.nhus. so sad coming from a boy the whole nation rallied around during the days of newbie."

dinzzyld:

"Make them only Dey interview Wizkid, na only him Dey always talk sense pass abeg."

albigview:

"He’s just trynna tell y’all to go deep with y’all lyrics. Life is not all about baby baby baby, money money money. Work on ur contents. Be deep."

Source: Legit.ng