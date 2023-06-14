Nigerian global sensation Burna Boy woke up on the bright side of things to share some nuggets

In a video making the rounds online, the singer argued that hard work only makes sense when there are profitable results to it

The self-bestowed African Giant said if there is no proof of people's labour bearing fruit, they will constantly have to defend themselves

Nigerian Afrobeats icon Burna Boy has shared a piece of advice to his fans and fellow countrymen on the controversies of hard work.

In a shared video online, the self-acclaimed African Giant argued that hard work goes with results to show that one is really putting in the work.

Pictures of Burna Boy Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

According to Burna, when one toils day and night with no concrete outcome, people will begin to lose faith in such a person.

He continued by saying that the reason he and his team are striving so hard to succeed in the music business is that they want to consistently show the workings of their input.

He said:

"For this life, if you no make am, no evidence say you try your best. You go dey explain tire, you go explain, explain, explain, because no evidence say you try your best if you no make am for this life.

"No be the one wey we go kpai now, they’ll say oh! he tried his best, how do you know?"

See his video below:

Burna Boy's video stir reactions

iamnaniboi:

"People wey never make ma don suffer sha. Las las, we go make am."

__pappyg:

"How poor man wan take talk say he dey try ‍."

pascal.ezekiel:

"No dey pressure boys ."

iamballing1122:

"He has a point. Hardwork doesn’t determine being successful. Only the grace of God can make one succeed in life."

dw_______7:

"How poor man go take explain say him no lazy??? May we not labour in vain."

Davido calls Burna Boy new cat

Meanwhile, Davido made headlines for describing Burna Boy and other music stars as new cats.

A video made the rounds on social media of the DMW boss speaking during an interview on how he and Wizkid were the first to blow things up.

According to him, he and Wizkid did it first, and he was happy to see new musicians like Burna Boy, Mayorkun, Asake and more also killing it.

