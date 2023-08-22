A fun video of Liverpool male and female players speaking about the music they are enjoying at the moment has gone viral

In the short clip, two of Liverpool's female players, Taylor Hinds and Missy Bo Kearns, said they love Burna Boy

The video has stirred lovely reactions from Nigerian netizens who continue to hail the Grammy Award winner

Days after music star Burna Boy said many Nigerians underrate him and don't believe he is on the same level as American music stars, it appears the Grammy Award winner has every right to brag about his musical talents.

A trending video of Premier League club Liverpool's male and female players speaking on their favourite musicians at the moment is one of the proof of Burna Boy's statement.

Liverpool player Taylor Hinds says she loves Afrobeats. Credit: @burnaboygram @liverpoolfc @liverpoolfcw

While some Liverpool players mentioned names like Bob Marley, JCole, Lil Baby, Migos, Central Cee, Kendrick Lemar, among others, two of the club's female players

Taylor Hinds and Missy Bo Kearns expressed their love for the Nigerian music star.

Taylor Hinds, while speaking on her favourite singer, said:

"I am obsessed with Burna Boy."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react as Liverpool players talk about their favourite musicians

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

eekerahfinders:

"Burna is just too clear highest ever."

whunmi_:

"My girls love Burna boy ❤️."

osayimwen2:

"Burna Boy!!!! I choose red for a reason! Make I nor too dey explain tire."

DjBendek:

"Burna boy na Giant no doubt!"

colossal_szn:

"Burna boy. Face of afrobeat."

KMidjord:

"You need to get some Heavy Metal in there - No wonder the heavy metal football, we played the first years, is dead, seeing what "relaxing" music they are listening to. Listen to music, where there are musicians with instruments, and not just beats on a computer - Heavy Metal."

JordanDelurey:

"No wonder we start games slow and lax trent has Whitney on before games."

