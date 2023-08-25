Nigerian international singer Burna Boy was recently named the "biggest artist in the world" by veteran American rapper and media personality Joe Budden

Budden acknowledged Burna Boy's global fame but didn't like him taking ownership of Jamaican artist Byron Messia's smash song "Talibans" after it was remixed

The US hit noted that even when Kanye West did something similar years ago, which he was "vehemently against it"

Nigerian music sensation Burna Boy was recently highly praised on an episode of the Joe Budden Network podcast .

However, Budden did not hold back in expressing his displeasure with Burna's decision to secure the rights to the well-known classic "Talibans" by Jamaican vocalist Byron Messia after he was featured in the remix.

Burna Boy named the biggest artist in the world on Joe Budden's podcats Credit: @burnaboygram, @joebudden

Source: Instagram

Budden claimed he vehemently opposed similar behaviour when American hip-hop icon Kanye West did it a few years ago.

"I'm never a fan of people transferring ownership of existing songs to themselves after being featured in the remix.

"To the biggest artist in the world [Burna Boy]. Yeah, I'm not a fan of when that happens. If you made the hit, go work it. If Burna Boy is on it, that should be yours now. But I don't know the business he [Byron Messia] and Burna Boy did.

"I never remember that going right for somebody. Designer and Kanye [West], I was vehemently against it," he said.

See the video below

Joe Budden's words on Burna Boy sparks reaction

Legit.ng captured some of the hot takes below:

@BrossOvie:

"This one Dey crase."

@gayusolalekan1:

"E jor now , how much Atlantic pay una?"

@Dolapomie:

"Real ones know !!! Not these jollof rice Merchants."

@Flowfy02:

"He was talking in general though u don attribute am to only burna boy u did hear he called other artists while trying to explain what he meant."

@Trendyjayson:

"Why una just dey cry cry everywhere with sample this sample that."

@Tochiloui:

"They should keep that nonsense within Africa please."

@Leonaldodavinc2:

"I’m saying this again… there is no areana,stadium…. Burna won’t get a sold out…. Burna boy is currently among the top ten biggest artiste in the world.. FACTS ✌️."

@no_stressme_:

"Burna is definitely up there in top 10 worldwide rn, I don’t know why nigerians are denying it, e dey pain you?, seperate talent from character, burna get bad character we all know, but you can’t take what he built by himself from him."

Burna Boy speaks on how he saw the future

Nigerian International singer Burna Boy revealed that his seventh studio album, I Told Them, was inspired by his Twitter history.

According to Burna, he named his album ‘I Told Them’ after revisiting his old tweets to see that he had previously mentioned all the greatness he was living today.

The Grammy award-winning superstar said this in a recent interview with the American publication Complex.

Source: Legit.ng