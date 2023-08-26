Nigerian actor Lege Miami on Nedu's podcast gave the staggering statistics of girls who are in Dubai to sell their bodies

The actor known for his controversial takes online affirmed his support for President Tinubu and revealed he wasn't paid to campaign for him

While some netizens agree with Lege's statistics about Nigerian girls in Dubai, others dragged him for being a loose mouth

Popular Yoruba actor Kehinde Adams aka Lege Miamii has sparked reactions on social media with his interview on Nedu's Thehonestbunch podcast.

In the snippet shared ahead of the release, Lege empathetically stated that 95% of the total number of Nigerian girls in Dubai are into the business of sleeping their way around with men for money.

Lege Miamii drags Nigerian girls on Nedu's podcast Photo credit: @legemiamii

As the actor pledged his belief in President Tinubu's administration, Nedu asked if he was given money to support the politician.

Lege denied receiving any money for his loyalty and the rest of the video showed him talking about a situation in his online matchmaking business.

How did netizens react to Lege's statements?

The actor's revelations in the short clip stirred mixed reactions among netizens. Some supported his claim and others called him out.

Read some comments below:

og_bigtune:

"That’s a big lie. I visited Dubai quite a couple of times when I want to enjoy life like King Solomon I can boldly say 98% of them are into prostitution."

chinwezemoses:

"You Dey whine Italy ??"

uefa_elshaddai:

"He been talking freely but immediately they ask him if them give him money to support asiwanju he begin to start gen"

seqeenat:

"School sha no be scam. ️ up."

ferg_fire:

"Lege don scatter everywhere "

chimamba:

"95% is too much lol, I have female friends who work legitimately here in Dubai , but you’re right most girls here are olosho not only Nigerians tho."

dawtaofpeace:

"Na God go punish u lege for that statement is it ur prooossshitute??? Werey."

_nono_of_lagos:

"Girls getting vexed cause he told the world what most of them do in Dubai "

xabelpower:

"Everything olosho, prostitute, hookuup no new thing if you asked now,na him dey patronize them pass."

honeydrop___________:

"You are very stupid Mr lege or whatever they call you."

symply_busayo:

"It a lie there are lot of working class Nigeria lady o."

Lege calls on Seyi Tinubu to send him to school

Popular Nigerian actor, Kehinde Adams aka Lege Miamii, was in the news over his request from the president’s son, Seyi Tinubu.

In a video posted on the movie star’s Instagram page, he was seen telling Seyi to sponsor his education.

It all started with the actor calling out a certain person who had taunted him for his poor spoken English. Lege finally decided that he wanted to go back to school and that Seyi would sponsor it, but not without the president’s son buying a house for him first.

