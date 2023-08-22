Nigerian chef and Guinness World Records holder Hilda Baci has opened up on a dream she had before attempting to cook for 100 hours

During an interview with BBNaija ex-housemate Tacha on CoolFM, the celebrity chef recounted her struggles trying to get on the show

On breaking the record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, Hilda revealed she was obsessed with Guinness World Records for a long time

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The Big Brother Naija platform is a big opportunity, and most Nigerians recognise it as such, even Guinness World Records holder Hilda Baci.

Hilda Baci reveals she auditioned for BBNaija Photo credit: @hildabaci

Source: Instagram

The celebrity chef recently disclosed that she nursed ambitions to become a housemate, but it didn't work out for her.

In an interview with BBNaija ex-housemate Tacha on CoolFM, Hilda revealed she tried to get on the reality show and auditioned about five times but did not make it.

She then channelled her energy to Guinness World Records, an agency she had been obsessed with for a long time before finally getting her name in their books.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

On her supposed rival Chef Dami, who shared her World Record limelight on social media, Hilda said she did not feel threatened by the young lady and was too engrossed in sending her evidence to the Guinness World Records to be bothered about her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Hilda's video with Tacha

reallifedramaa:

"Tacha is just too good ❤️❤️❤️ I love."

royalsweetness02:

"Tacha was born for this."

papi_sylar:

"Tacha is super eloquent."

iamdjvalor:

"I love her calmness."

kanky_dinah:

"This is ma favourite episode so far."

latinoempire247:

"I really enjoyed this episode so much."

Hilda Baci steps out with mystery man

Popular Nigerian chef Hilda Baci finally rested from rumours that she had a thing with influencer Enioluwa.

In a new video sighted online, the Guinness World Records holder was seen with a mystery man at a club, and netizens are committed to revealing his identity.

Hilda held the man in a loved-up position, and they both looked like they were having a good time dancing together.

The mystery man's face was well hidden despite how carefree they were.

Source: Legit.ng