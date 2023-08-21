Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates Alex and Cee C are currently trending on social media over their newfound friendship

The duo reignited their five-year-old beef over Tobi Bakre on the show and vowed not to have anything to do with each other

However, in a video sighted online, Alex asked about Cee C's welfare, like one would expect of a genuine friend, as they talked

Big Brother Naija All-Stars housemates Cee C and Alex might be the best friends birthed by the show by the time it ends.

The duo, who have been at loggerheads for years after their Pepper Dem season five years ago, seemed to have buried the hatchet.

In a video sighted online, Alex and Cee C were getting dressed, and Alex inquired if her friend had eaten that morning, expressing concern over her welfare.

This surprising development comes after the ladies had one of the biggest fights in the house and vowed not to have anything to do with each other anymore.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Alex and Cee C's friendship

Those who came across the video were impressed and dropped lovely comments.

@ArmelBoss1:

"Melted my heart ngl."

@The_Highpsalms:

"It was a needless beef to begin with. It had outgrown it's time. Nice move Biggie."

@abyhott:

"See my Lexy being positive. My baby with positivity vibes....You are loved."

@Sukyna12:

"I dont even want to awwn before they go back to shaming me."

@NamNam37357802:

"I love this energy."

@gabsssmoneyyy__:

"This is getting serious oh!"

Why is Alex unsafe in Biggie's house?

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Alex found cohabiting with Cee C in the house a bit difficult, and she shared her concerns with Neo.

She said the fact that everyone she is on good terms with has a better relationship with Cee C makes her feel unsafe.

Alex added that she is also uncomfortable with discussing Cee C with people in the house because she is unsure of confidentiality.

