Nigerian chef Hilda Baci has sent social media into a frenzy following a new update on a personal achievement she shared online

The restauranteur who is gunning to be certified by Guinness World Records for her 100-hour cooking feat said it is the 'best news'

Many internet users from different parts of the world hailed the celebrity chef on securing her amazing deal

Nigerian restauranteur Hilda Effiong Bassey popularly known as Hilda Baci has teased her fans and followers about recording a huge success.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, June 8, the 27-year-old said she signed an amazing deal with a brand that has her heart and can't wait to share it with everyone.

Hilda Baci said she signed an amazing deal with a brand. Photo Credit: @hildabaci, Twitter/@hildabacicooks

She tagged it the 'best news' and said everyone will understand her excitement when she makes the deal public. She wrote:

"I have the best news and I can’t wait to share with you all. I signed an amazing deal with this brand that has my heart.

"When I tell you guys who they are, you will understand.

"In the mean time, I thought to share my joy through these pictures. "

29 days after unofficially setting a new individual cooking record of 100 hours, Baci is still hopeful to be certified by Guinness World Records.

See her tweet below:

Social media users celebrate Hilda Baci

@Lois97039991 said:

"In this life.

"Omo try to have some fine hourglass shape.

"Then you will be signing deal up and down.

"Congratulations."

@ShwagDr said:

"One babe tell me say this girl is married with kids o.

"Be like say she dey lie gimme o."

@zuby_galaticos said:

"Last time we saw you was with UBA. Guess you are now a brand Ambassador."

@Bobbysnipper21 said:

"Hilda Cucurella baci congrats on this milestone u have achieved, more is definitely on its way."

@EricMonday5050 said:

"Congratulations hilda, you deserve whatever good thing you're getting.

"All the best ❤❤."

@Splendsta said:

"Congratulations dear but how far with @GWR ? any news from them or we should do the needful."

@Nutritionist_LE said:

"Congratulations.

"You deserve it."

@ajimistudios said:

"Congratulations Hilda. Pls anytime you come to Benin City I will like to have a Photography session with you. Thanks ."

Hilda Baci testifies in church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hilda Baci had given testimony in church after unofficially breaking the Guinness cooking record by an individual.

While on the altar, the smart lady appreciated God for the peace she enjoyed during the cooking period.

The chef said no amount of PR from her team could have given the love she had. She ascribed all her success in breaking the cooking record to God.

Videos posted on Hilda's Insta stories showed the moment church members screamed as she approached the altar. The love for her was much.

