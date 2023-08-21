Controversial singer Portable has once again stirred reactions online with a clip he dropped on his page for Monday morning motivation

In the trending video shared online by Portable, the singer gave reasons why he didn't feature in the Femi Adebayo box office movie Jagun Jagun

Zazu noted in his trending clip that the type of "Juju" he has only works for money and not for fighting

Famous controversial street-pop sensation Portable has sparked a major reaction online with a revelation he recently made on his about Femi Adebayo's movie, Jagun Jagun.

In the trending clip, Portable noted that he is not a fan of the movie because it was all about fighting, war and not about how to make money.

Clips of Portable giving his review of Femi Adebayo's movie Jagun Jagun stirs reactions. Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@femiadebayo

The Zazu crooner also shared his reasons for not featuring in the movie Jagun Jagun. He noted that the type of voodoo he has only works for money, not fighting.

I used to work as a bricklayer, where I built my bar - Portable

The singer also shared in the trending video an unknown truth about himself. He revealed in the viral video that where his lounge, Odogwu Bar, is today, he used to work there as a bricklayer.

He also went on to brag that he is now a proud owner of at least 10 houses across Lagos.

Watch Portable's video below:

Portable's comment about Femi Adebayo's Jagun Jagun stirs reactions online

@iamoluwayoung:

"Nah Alfa Aribidesi Cape una use do Jalabia Ogun Owo…."

@royalbee353:

"All your own life na to dey knack woman belle so they no need someone like you kindly rest bro."

@always_connects:

"Aje e go buy all the AREA in your House and all the House in your AREA if u don’t gerrit forgerrit."

@imolecollection1112:

"No be your fault na person wey share you Netflix login with u we go blame."

@officialriobally001:

"Nah rubbish u Dey talk egbon."

@olajejesenior_:

"Who ask you question…for this early momo …laro Monday ntori Oloun."

@iretemitayo:

"You wey suppose go take care of your horror face first bfr you talk abt reasonable pple Doings yen lo ma pa e Elesin omo."

@brymo____:

"Oga no Dey cap for here you Dey drive updated car you Dey shout."

@ibraheem_lateef_adebayo:

"@femiadebayosalami portable is saying something about Jagun jagun sir o."

@royalbee353:

Portable set to Star in Nollywood Movie, meets veteran Ebele Okaro,

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversial Afro-street pop artist, Portable has shown once again that his talents are beyond just music as he is set to star in an upcoming Nollywood movie alongside veteran actors Ebele Okaro and Harry Anyanwu.

However, in the viral clip of his exchange with Ebele Okaro, he tried to teach the veteran actress how to speak Yoruba after she told him she didn't understand the language.

The singer also showed the veteran how to do his famous 'Kala, Ma Rerin and Leju Pa' signature stances.

