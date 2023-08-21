At his London O2 Arena concert, Asake paid tribute to Rebecca Ikumelo and Gabrielle Hutchinson, who lost their lives at his UK show last year

Rebecca Ikumelo's sister, Rachael, has taken to social media to drag the singer for playing her videos and paying tribute to her

According to Rachael, Asake has not reached out to any member of their family since she passed away at the concert

Before Asake's O2 Arena concert kicked off fully, he paid an emotional tribute to Rebecca Ikumelo and Gabrielle Hutchinson, who lost their lives at his UK show last year.

Despite how well people thought the singer did, Asake was called out by Rebecca's sister, Rachael.

The sister of one of the victims who lost her life at his UK show in 2022 criticised him over his tribute to her. Photo credit: @asakemusic/@rachaeliku

Source: Instagram

Rachael noted that the tribute Asake paid to her sister using her videos was a sorry excuse of an act, as he hasn't spoken to any member of her family since Rebecca's tragic death.

The young lady was also displeased that the singer decided to pay tribute like he cared after staying silent.

She wrote:

"What a sorry excuse of a “tribute” from @asakemusik. My sister lost her life at your show and you haven’t spoken to a single member of my family since. But you can hold another concert in London less than 9 months later and play her videos as a “tribute”? RIP Rebecca Ikumelo ❤️"

View the tweet below:

Other emotional tweets by Rebecca:

As expected, netizens asked questions and drew conclusions. Rachael did not take it lightly as she fired back, while also clarifying her initial statement.

She replied to one of the people asking questions:

"Are you actually ok? Asake has not spoken to my family or I since the initial messages exchanged when my sister passed away."

Netizens react as Rachael criticises Asake

@temiainaa:

"Sorry for your loss but what more do you want him to do. The fault doesn’t lie with him, it’s the promoters and organisers that are responsible for what happened. But again sorry for your loss❤️‍"

@foodobsessedgi2:

"People saying ‘it’s not his fault’, don’t get it at all. I lost my brother. If someone who didn’t know him did a ‘tribute’, got hold of his photos etc without speaking to us, asking if it’s ok and what to use, it would feel fake and disrespectful. So sorry for your loss Rachael."

@YomexYbnl:

"I'm very sorry for your Loss. But it's not ASAKE's fault."

@SamanthaOkan:

"Anybody that disagrees with this statement, your own time is coming."

@Larrynextstreet:

"I don’t know what he has to do but I think he did what he thought was right. Sorry for your loss."

@UgwumgboJesse:

"You are blaming the artist on the stage lol."

@osssy3:

"You just want popularity asake made a tribute to your sister why does he need too communicate with your family"

@MoshoodQudus2:

"That’s it, you’re making it look like he never reached out, whereas he did. Sorry for your loss but he did reach out and that’s okay on his part."

Source: Legit.ng