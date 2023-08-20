Popular Nigerian singer Burna Boy has now reacted to the news of Wizkid’s mother death

In a video making the rounds, the Odogwu singer was seen pausing his performance in Detroit to pay his tribute to Wiz’s mother

The emotional video trended online and it raised a series of reactions from a number of netizens

Top Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has now reacted after finding out about the death of Wizkid’s mother.

Recall that Wizkid lost his mother on Friday, August 18, 2023, and the sad news quickly threw many of the singer’s fans into mourning.

In a new development, Burna Boy has now reacted to the sad news in an emotional way. A video made the rounds of him pausing his performance at Afro Nation in Detroit before he spoke on the matter.

Fans react as Burna Boy pays touching tribute to Wizkid's late mum. Photos: @burnaboygram

According to Burna, his brother Wizkid lost his mum and he wishes her a peaceful rest. Not stopping there, he also spoke on how he cannot imagine losing his own mother and how it would be the end of him.

In his words:

“Before I move on, some news came to my ears not long ago. One of my brothers lost his mum, Wizkid. I want to say rest in peace to Wizkid’s mum, I can’t imagine how it would be to lose my mum, that would be the end of me.”

See the emotional video below:

Reactions as Burna Boy pays emotional tribute to Wizkid’s late mum

The video of Burna Boy eulogising Wizkid’s late mother soon made the rounds on social media. The touching clip raised reactions from many netizens. Read some of them below:

colossal_szn:

“He’s actually a good person not the bad person the media portray him to be. I hope you all get to see the real burns other than what the media present to you .”

Theomahseffect:

“I lost my mum few months ago And l am still in shock. I pray the lord comforts him because at this point no matter the amount of condolence messages, it will still be felt. Kudos to everyone that has been sending their condolences .”

priscillia_oluchi_:

“The painful thing about grief is that the p@in never goes away. May God console him and everyone grieving.❤️”

Stone_dxb:

“May her soul rest in peace I know the feeling cos I've been there before, I love you mom, continue to rest in peace too .”

Sarah_oyinadeart:

“No matter how strong this nah matter way go make eyes over red.”

radiogad:

“Awwwwwww respect to burna.”

seerahlove:

“This is so thoughtful of him.”

Davido reacts to Wizkid's mum's death

Davido has joined the many other stars worldwide who have taken to social media to express their solidarity and condolences to their colleague Wizkid over the death of his mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun.

Davido, in a post shared on his page, noted that he was praying for his brother and colleague for strength to weather through the current loss he had just suffered.

The DMW boss also shared a touching comment directed to Wizzy, noting that all sadness, no matter how deep, would always fade away with time.

