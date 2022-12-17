Asake has issued a statement following the unfortunate death of Rebecca Ikumelo, a lady who suffered serious injuries during the stampede at his London show

The singer extended his deepest condolences to the deceased lady’s family members while noting that he is in touch with them

Many fans have since flooded Asake’s comment section to pray for the deceased and wish the singer well during the difficult period

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

It is indeed a trying time for Nigerian singer, Asake, who has been dealing with unfortunate outcomes from the stampede that occurred at his recent show in London.

The singer in a fresh Instagram post announced the sad passing of a 33-year-old lady identified as Rebecca Ikumelo who was among those who suffered serious injuries during the stampede.

Asake issues statement as lady injured at his London show dies. Photo: @asakemusic/@temitopeolodo

Source: Twitter

Asake in his statement disclosed that Ikumelo who had been hospitalized since the accident on Thursday “sadly passed away.”

“My sincerest condolences to her loved ones at this time. Let us please keep her family in our prayers. I have spoken to them and will continue to do so,” the singer’s statement read in part.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a different portion of the statement, Asake noted that he is completely overwhelmed with grief and would never have imagined such a thing happening.

He added that his team members are still waiting to be debriefed by the police and venue management so as to get to the root of the matter.

Read his full statement below:

Social media users react

worldwide_empress said:

"People need to obey the rules, why turn up to a concert if you do not have a ticket to enter, these types of venues know the exact capacity and sell tickets accordingly for health and safety reasons. May she rest peacefully."

txshagram said:

"Senseless people turning up without tickets have blood on their hands."

mrmichaelmodern said:

"I am so angry right now. This should have never happened. IF YOU DON’T HAVE A TICKET, DON’T GO! Very simple. Rebecca you didn’t deserve this."

thegreat3st1 said:

"So sad. Please in the further make sure y’all book better venues. Your shows have been having bad venues from the beginning of your tour. This could’ve been prevented. Also your shows have been having bad security. Pay security pay for better venues. Don’t just care about the money."

melinessence_

"This is so sad ."

thatyorubagirls.blog said:

"Oh no! May she rest in perfect pace. We need to take health and safety more seriously especially when we attend concerts etc. Organisers need to learn from this and ensure that it doesn’t happen again! Asake the world is not ready yet! Your next show na for O2! Have a merry Christmas everyone."

Family member mourns

A family member of the deceased lady identified as Temiope Olodo took to his Twitter page to mourn her sad and sudden demise.

"My favourite Niece, Rebecca Ikumelo, died today as a result of injuries sustained from @asakemusik Concert. This is a great loss for the Olodo and Ikumelo family. I can't hold back my tears," his tweet read.

See below:

Asake tenders apology over disruption of London show

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the YBNL artiste tendered an apology to fans on social media following the unfortunate turn of events at his London show.

People without tickets had attempted to gain forced entry into the venue thereby causing a stampede at the entrance.

"My heart is with those who were injured last night and caused any form of discomfort. | pray you get well soonest. I am also in the process of reaching out to individuals," he wrote.

Source: Legit.ng