Actress Regina Daniels since her husband Ned Nwoko became a senator, has been attending events with women in the political class

Regina recently shared a video showing the moment she stepped out in style for Senator Sani Musa's daughter's wedding

The video the mother of two shared has left many of her fans and followers gushing as many applauded her incredible growth

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has stepped up from being just a popular face in the movie industry to becoming a part of the political class in the country.

Since her husband and businessman Ned Nwoko became a senator, the mother of two has been moving out with women in the political class.

Regina Daniels steps out for Senator Sani Musa's daughter's wedding. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The talented actress left many fans and followers gushing after sharing a video from Senator Sani Musa's daughter's wedding.

Regina shared when she was applying her make-up on, stepped into her and the moment she arrived at the party venue.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sharing the video on her official Instagram, Regina wrote in her caption:

"Glow up with me to the kamu night of Senator Sani Musa’s daughter Congratulations to the couple."

Watch the video she shared below:

Fans gush over Regina Daniels

See some of their comments below:

kingphranky:

"She went from dinning with celebrities to dignitaries. Now that's what it should be. ."

uchendu133:

"I like the way you dress these days, dressing well attracts respect but when you are naked all the time , you get insult and humiliation here and there . Keep it up. It’s giving everything give Able Billionaire’s wife"

flwrisland:

"Living your 30s life in your 20s is so exciting to see ."

iamgoldextenzions:

"Thats how STARZZZ DO BABY."

debbies_collectible:

"The only girl that made and followed the right decisions in life❤️Nah you be my role model now Gina."

_karo__lyn__:

"If he's not 70 years old I don't want ."

Odumeje visits Regina Daniels and her mum

Regina Daniels and her mother, Rita, entertained fans with their interaction with popular pastor and singer, Odumeje Legit,ng reported.

The Indabosky pastor was seen displaying his theatrics as he entertained Regina, her co-wife, Laila, and her mother, Rita, as well as other people in the household.

Odumeje had someone present who was singing his praises in Igbo, and the preacher was also seen raining cash on Regina’s mother.

Source: Legit.ng