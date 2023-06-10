It is a dream come true for comedian Real Warri Pikin as she finally renewed her vows for the second time in 10 years

The excited comedian recently shared a video of her rocking a white wedding gown on her social media time

Top celebrities, as well as many of Real Warri Pikin's fans and followers, have taken to her comment section to congratulate her and her hubby

Popular comedian, Real Warri Pikin, whose real name is Anita Asuoha, has caused a buzz on social media with a cute video from her second wedding to her husband Ikechukwu, which took place on Saturday, June 6, in Lagos state.

Before the special day, Warri Pikin had been sharing lovely pictures with her fans and followers.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the comedian shared a new video from the occasion as she was seen rocking a white gown while confirming that her marriage renewal had been done.

In her words:

"Vow Renewal done Now it’s time to party #ANIIKE2023."

Watch the video she shared below:

See a video from the wedding venue

Fans, celebrities congratulate Real Warri Pikin

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

tokemakinwa:

C"ongratulations honey."

bimboademoye:

"You’re so beautiful."

ritadominic:

"Congrats dear ."

omonioboli:

"The most beautiful bride ."

do2dtun:

"Proud of you both and God bless your home."

sk.records2020

"Biggest sist so beautiful ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️congratulation always."

toyin_abraham:

"@realwarripikin we Dey come chopI go eat like 200times, if anyone ask me I will tell them I’m aso ebi girlno time."

elozonam:

"Awwww you’re stunning!!! Congratulations❤️❤️❤️❤️❤."

ajebodcomedian:

"Dreams indeed come through. The dream wedding is here. Congratulations Sis. #lagosshutdown."

janemena:

"Abeg try Go live for we wey no fit come biko, I don buy data well well ."

Real Warri Pikin shares romantic pictures

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Real Warri Pikin took to her official Instagram page to share a series of romantic pre-wedding photos of herself with her man.

Not stopping there, she also took to her caption to express excitement at saying yes again to the ‘man of her dreams’.

According to Anita, despite being married for ten years, her husband, Ikechukwu, still rocks her world.

Source: Legit.ng