Tales by Moonlight is that age-old TV show that has had an indelible impact on Nigerian youths due to how it transmitted the norms and values of Nigeria's culture to her children

Launched in 1984, each episode featured the anchor known as Auntie narrating different dramatised tales from rich African fables and proverbs to a group of seated kids on a mat

To prove its impact, Nigerian Afrobeats artist Kiss Daniel sampled the soundtrack of Tales by Moonlight in his 2017 hit track No Do

Today, Legit.ng looks into the life of the originator and producer of the epic children's educational TV show, Nkem Oselloka-Orakwue

A look into the inspiring life of Nkem Oselloka-Orakwue, the producer of Tales by Moonlight.

Source: Youtube

If you are a Nigerian youth who experienced childhood in the 1990s and 2000s, Tales by Moonlight is the one TV show that would be your favourite part of growing up in a typical Nigerian home.

Its endearing signature tune rang from the old television box every Sunday evening as you were about to round up your homework before school started in the new week.

But you know you couldn't resist the melodious soundtrack that ushered in the most captivating 30 minutes of your weekend. So you dashed to the living room to join other kids like yourself and imagined sitting among them, under the tree, as Auntie dished out her enchanting traditional folktales.

The priceless aspect of Tales by Moonlight was that it gave Nigerian kids in the city the epic village setting read about in African novels where children travelled back to the village to enjoy rich indigenous stories from their grandparents.

For many of us who didn't experience this age-old African practice between grandparents and grandchildren due to our elderly ones dying early or being too ill to entertain us, Tales by Moonlight was the only show that compensated us, even without trying.

A look into Nkem Oselloka-Orakwue, fondly called Auntie Nkem, the producer and director of Tales by Moonlight

Nkem Oselloka-Orakwue came into the Nigerian media scene after developing the country's best family programme on TV, titled Tales by Moonlight.

Auntie Nkem, as she is affectionately called, is a presenter, producer, director, and consultant for several international agencies. She is widely known for her admirable love for children and has worked with them for about 32 years.

From 1976 through 1991, Nkem worked with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA). Among the programmes she created at NTA Enugu were The Tortoise Club, Women's World, Home Economics, Children's Parliament, and Youth Forum.

She was so successful with these shows that her bosses asked her to lead a team responsible for creating shows for widespread distribution. Both Tales by Moonlight and Speak Out have their roots in this era.

With its ability to appeal to viewers of all ages, Tales by Moonlight quickly became Nigeria's most-watched family show on television.

After retirement, she founded Glorious Diamond Production, where she directs and mentors a team of highly skilled professionals from various fields focusing on creating content for kids, teens, and families.

Auntie Nkem also founded the Children & Young People's Development Centre, an organisation dedicated to assisting youth in developing their intellectual, physical, and moral potential.

The Nigerian Children's Parliament also hired her as its first coordinator in 2000, and she later worked as a media expert for the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) on child protection measures.

Oselloka-Orakwue was an advisory board member of Children Television Trust International, UK, from 2000 to 2005.

From 1990 to 2005, numerous international organisations sought her expertise in coordinating events such as the International Children's Festival in Turkey, France, and Bulgaria due to her skill set and wealth of experience.

Honours and Awards held in Nigeria and beyond

Auntie Nkem possesses several academic and professional certificates from Nigeria and abroad.

She has received the following honours and awards in Nigeria and overseas, including the ANPPCAN Merit Award: Best Producer of Children's Award Programme "Tales By Moonlight" and the TV Personality Most Liked By Children Award "Who is Who in the World of Children '93".

Her widely cherished Production, "Tales by Moonlight," won the Prized Pieces Award in Ohio, to mention a few.

Source: Legit.ng