A young female biker and immigration officer toured 19 Northern states of Nigeria on her bike in two weeks

She started biking in September 2022 and has also travelled to Togo, Cotonou and Cameroon

She was inspired by her curiosity, love for adventure and determination to see the North for herself

A 29-year-old lady, Babatunde Hafsoh Olayemi, has shared her experiences after an incredible tour to the North on a bike.

She is an Immigration Officer who holds a First Degree in Education from the University of Ibadan.

Nigeria lady recounts her challenges while on tour. Photo credit: Hafsoh Babatunde

Source: Original

But what makes her stand out from the crowd is her passion for biking and exploring new places.

Olayemi recently had a tour riding across all the 19 Northern states of Nigeria covering over 5,000 kilometres.

Nigerian lady tours 19 states on bike

She made history as one of the first female bikers to tour the North. Olayemi started biking in September 2022, less than a year ago.

She said her reason for biking was that she felt the bike was cheaper and easier to manage, but she soon discovered that it was more than that.

“I’m grateful I took on the challenge,” she told Legit.ng.

She went to a training school in Lagos and also had some friends who educated her on biking.

She said:

"Due to the demanding nature of my job, I trained on weekends."

She trained for four weeks during weekends. Thereafter, she has been able to travel the whole Nigeria, and even outside Nigeria.

Inspiration for touring

She has been to Togo, Cotonou and Cameroon in less than a year. Her inspiration for touring the North was her curiosity and love for adventure.

She said she had friends who lived there and they came to visit her, but people always told her that the North was not safe and she could not go there.

“It made me want to go and see it for myself,” she said.

“I have visited the far north such as Sokoto and Borno. I met very accommodating people."

She started the journey in the northern part on June 4, 2023 and ended it two weeks later.

Challenging moments

One of her most challenging moments on the trip was when she went to Taraba, on her way to Jalingo.

She passed through a route which is called Numan road towards getting to Jalingo.

The road was lonely and then she started remembering everything people told her about the North.

Eventually, she passed through successfully and safely.

She said her trip to the North cost her more than N1million.

"I spent over a million and I raised it alone."

She said her next trip should be Senegal.

"I hope to go to Europe on a bike someday," she said.

Source: Legit.ng