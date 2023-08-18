Nollywood veteran Chinedu Ikedieze, best known as Aki, shook the internet with his recent revelation about his past

In an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Aki recounted a time when he attempted to end his life

The actor said he would have considered jumping into the third mainland bridge after a succession of hideous encounters that drove him to depression

Nollywood legend Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, opened up about the dangerous decision he nearly took to end it all in life.

In a candid visual interview with media host Chude Jideonwo, Aki recalled being on the verge of taking his life at 9 years old when a doctor told his mother he had stunted growth.

Chinedu Ikedieze speaks on trying times in his life Credit: @chineduikedieze

He said maybe if he had grown up in Lagos, he would have considered jumping from the third mainland bridge owing to his low self-esteem and peer humiliation.

Aki further disclosed that when he met Pawpaw, his colleague, they decided to be successful movie partners. He also buttressed the fact that people stared at them because of their height.

See the video below:

Aki’s revelation sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured reactions to Aki’s disclosure. See them below:

nnoromchidi:

"Well done Chinedum Ekedizie…. You finally made it……. Those words!!!! No matter how hard life may seem now…….. believe it will get better and one day you too will say those."

chinenye_realtor:

"Watching people share their life stories and experiences with Chude always feel therapeutic for me. I’m going to add this show to my monthly."

okshoppaholic's profile picture:

"I have always suspected that aki and paw paw were living their through characters in movies. What a pleasant human."

official_mark_couture:

"I really do enjoy your show sir, how do you make people speak out."

