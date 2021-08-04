Nigerian entertainer, Solidstar has got people talking on social media after he revealed that he was spiritually attacked

In a recent post, he disclosed that he had lodged in a hotel to cool off and work on a new project and it took the grace of God for him to be alive after he fell sick

The singer's revelation sparked different reactions on social media while some people believed him, others attributed his experience to some other thing

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nigerian singer, Solidstar recently took to social media to remind people that spiritual forces still work in the country.

In a post he shared via his Instagram page, he recounted how he got to a hotel in Festac, Lagos and fell sick after witches and terrible people tried to take his life.

Solidstar promises to reveal name of hotel Photo credit: @officialsolidstar

Source: Instagram

Gucci duvet filled with terrible spirits

According to the singer, he checked in to the hotel to cool off and work on a project and after some days he fell really sick.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Solidstar discovered that the hotel management worked with witches and terrible people to take his life, he revealed that he was given a gucci duvet filled with terrible spirits that almost ate up his heart.

He also promised to put up the name of the hotel so that lives would be saved.

The singer simply captioned the post with:

"God turned up for me."

Check out the post below:

Nigerans react

Solidstar's statement was met with mixed reactions, read some comments sighted below:

Eyet_godwin:

"I hope you understand the legal implications involved. Don't start what you can't finish."

Gabville101:

"Person wey wan drop song by 8. Lol."

Superbeautifu:

"Which one is they work with witches again? What has gucci got to do with witchcraft?"

Ucheogbodo:

"This is very strange & relatable. For some people that will start doubting now."

Derrick_nnaji:

"Why didn't you write the name of the hotel? You want people to be anticipating for a hotel name?"

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Rotimi Salami attacked by robbers

Popular actor Salami Rotimi took to his page on Instagram with a post narrating his experience at the hands of robbers in the Badagry-Mile 2 area of Lagos.

Salami said that he was in standstill traffic between two trailers when four young boys showed up from nowhere.

The actor revealed that he did not get hurt even though the robbers broke his glass when he refused to cooperate with them.

Source: Legit