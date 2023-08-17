A fuel attendant got a memorable surprise on her birthday as a man showed up out of the blues to make her day

Dragging a rechargeable Bluetooth speaker with him, the man sang and danced to popular songs as he celebrated her

The man's action earned the admiration of many people, just as others commented on the celebrant's reaction

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A man has been hailed on social media for treating a fuel attendant to a sweet surprise on her birthday.

The man, self-acclaimed Materio Music Surprise King, showed up at the filling station where she works with a rechargeable Bluetooth speaker and a microphone.

The fuel attendant was surprised. Photo Credit: @materiomusic256

Source: TikTok

The man performed popular songs for the fuel attendant

With the microphone, he sang and performed popular songs like Buga by Kizz Daniel and Girlfriend by Ruger as they blared from the Bluetooth speaker.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The fuel attendant covered her mouth with her hands in shock. The man also handed her a bouquet of cash and a cake as he sang and danced for her for over four minutes.

The lady's colleagues were amazed, with some recording her with their phones. The cute moment, as shared by the man on TikTok, melted hearts online.

The man specialises in surprising people

A look at the man's TikTok handle, @materiomusic256, showed he specialises in pulling off such surprises on celebrants.

It also appears they are paid for, but it is not clear if that of the fuel attendant was of his own volition or another gig.

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush over the man's gesture to the fuel attendant

cangirwothmarvinr said:

"Most people want her to dance yet they don't what kind of lifestyle she possesses."

@Olive said:

"She's pretty, happy birthday dear and may God increase your blessings."

Tonnie256 said:

"Guy's Love has never been blind and Men who love we are there in this world."

Gigimaks said:

"If u see the way am smiling ..u will think it's my surprise."

edigar tr said:

"Thanks for loving her brother, God bless you not ur lady coz I know she doubts on some times."

Ainomugisha viola said:

"Happy birthday ka sweet, woow we do the same job and in the same company much love."

Martin Jonah Kabuubi said:

"Bambi everyone needs this its a great surprise to her.

"Couples stay royal to one another."

Nigerian man fights fuel attendant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had fought a fuel attendant at a filling station.

In a video, the angry man shouted at a pump attendant for filling his tank with fuel when he didn't request a full tank.

He screamed at the top of his voice as the pump attendant was held down by her colleagues to stop the matter from escalating. The video, seen on TikTok, was captioned:

"The girl don mistakenly full tank. Na the matter we still dey settle."

Source: Legit.ng