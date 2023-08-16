Global site navigation

Celebrities

“Tension”: American Rappers YG & G Herbo Show Utter Amazement at Davido’s New Diamond Chain

by  Chinasa Afigbo
  • Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido's newest diamond neckpiece has continued to spark admirable conversations online
  • Popular American rappers YG & G Herbo couldn't hide their amazement towards the DMW boss' expensive gift to himself 
  • Netizens who came across the comments made by the international musicians concluded that Davido was indeed the king of luxury 

Top American rappers YG and G Herbo reacted to Davido's new multi-million Timeless diamond chain.

Legit.ng broke the news that Davido rewarded himself with a multi-million naira diamond neckpiece for the success of his Timeless album.

American rappers YG and G Herbo, Davido's new diamond neckpiece
American rappers YG and G Herbo said Davido's new diamond chain is one of the dopest diamond pieces ever. Credit: @yg, @davido @nolimitherbo
Source: Instagram

The US hip hop stars, who were amazed at Davido's latest acquisition, dropped their comments on the DMW boss' post.

See the post below:

Davido's new neckpiece sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured reactions from netizens below:

mr.azeezofficial:

"He dey tension home and abroad."

mohd_sabith.1:

"Na why we dey call am 001, if you love Davido like my."
notinyourimagination:
"OBO.…. Obviously Best Over making home and abroad proud."

holy.alphabet:

"Can d ghetto just mind Dia business fi only today pls ....mi problem like dis b say I never chop fi good 3 days now."

i_am_timi_de:

"Na this kind OBO like to see baddest for a reason."

tennie_turner:

"Normally doings wan kill davido."

schouten_james__01:

"He don still go pay them so they can comment on the post."

pretty._vera:

"Wizkid net-worth on OBO’s neck."

How much does Davido’s cousin B-Red outfit cost?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that top Nigerian singer Davido’s cousin, B-Red, recently caused a major buzz on social media after a video went viral of him revealing how much his whole outfit cost.

It all started when popular skit maker, Egungun, spotted B-Red chilling at a bar and decided to use the opportunity to feature him in one of his videos.

B-Red was rocking what looked to many like a simple top and trousers with a fez cap, but the cost of all he was wearing left a number of netizens in shock.

