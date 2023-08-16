Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido's newest diamond neckpiece has continued to spark admirable conversations online

Popular American rappers YG & G Herbo couldn't hide their amazement towards the DMW boss' expensive gift to himself

Netizens who came across the comments made by the international musicians concluded that Davido was indeed the king of luxury

Top American rappers YG and G Herbo reacted to Davido's new multi-million Timeless diamond chain.

Legit.ng broke the news that Davido rewarded himself with a multi-million naira diamond neckpiece for the success of his Timeless album.

American rappers YG and G Herbo said Davido's new diamond chain is one of the dopest diamond pieces ever. Credit: @yg, @davido @nolimitherbo

Source: Instagram

The US hip hop stars, who were amazed at Davido's latest acquisition, dropped their comments on the DMW boss' post.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Davido's new neckpiece sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured reactions from netizens below:

mr.azeezofficial:

"He dey tension home and abroad."

mohd_sabith.1:

"Na why we dey call am 001, if you love Davido like my."

notinyourimagination:

"OBO.…. Obviously Best Over making home and abroad proud."

holy.alphabet:

"Can d ghetto just mind Dia business fi only today pls ....mi problem like dis b say I never chop fi good 3 days now."

i_am_timi_de:

"Na this kind OBO like to see baddest for a reason."

tennie_turner:

"Normally doings wan kill davido."

schouten_james__01:

"He don still go pay them so they can comment on the post."

pretty._vera:

"Wizkid net-worth on OBO’s neck."

How much does Davido’s cousin B-Red outfit cost?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that top Nigerian singer Davido’s cousin, B-Red, recently caused a major buzz on social media after a video went viral of him revealing how much his whole outfit cost.

It all started when popular skit maker, Egungun, spotted B-Red chilling at a bar and decided to use the opportunity to feature him in one of his videos.

B-Red was rocking what looked to many like a simple top and trousers with a fez cap, but the cost of all he was wearing left a number of netizens in shock.

Source: Legit.ng