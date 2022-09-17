Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, appears to have also been a victim of racial profiling in America

A video emerged on social media of the music star recounting how he was treated by the police after buying a house in US

Davido noted that two days after he moved to the all-white neighborhood, police came knocking at his door and searched the whole place

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, shared his experience with racial profiling in America during an interview.

In the trending video that surfaced on social media, the DMW boss recounted how the police treated him when he bought a house in the US.

According to the Electricity crooner, he was around 23 or 24 when he bought a house in an all-white neighborhood.

The music star noted that just two days after he moved in, he heard a knock on the door and it was a detective type of police.

He recounted how they searched the whole place and asked him questions on how he bought the house, what he does for a living and more.

Davido said:

“When I was 23, no 24, I was the only African person in that neighborhood, so I moved in, had a U-Haul truck behind me. 2 days later, police came to the door, like a detective type. They came in and searched the whole house, asking me what do I do, because I bought that house cash”

The interviewer proceeded to note that UK rapper, Stormzy, also experienced something similar when he bought a house in Chelsea then she asked what Davido’s thoughts were on the incident.

In response to her, OBO noted that when white people see a black person doing something positive and making money, they are confused and want to know how.

He said:

“I don't think they have a problem with it, it might just be shocking or they want to know how. When you see young black men not stealing money, not killing, not robbing, doing something positive and makes money out of it and moves to a certain area, they are confused.”

Speaking further, Davido noted that he considers it to be a result of brainwashing because Americans are brought up to think there’s nothing good in Africa.

In his words:

“I wouldn't say it’s racist because that’s how they've been brainwashed to think. I've lived in the western world, I live in Africa SO i understand why the Africans are angry and I also understand why the Americans will think that way because living in America, you're brought up to think Africa is like no go area, in Africa, we are brought up to think ‘yo this people took everything from us’, so I think that’s something we have to fix.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Davido being racially profiled in America

The video on Davido sharing his experience went viral and Nigerians shared their thoughts on it. Read some of their comments below:

Officialdrifting:

“I love the way obo defended us Abeg they took something from us jare.”

Koko_send:

"The mentality is messed-up.”

Barrywax7:

“No go area ..my love .”

Nini19_fanpg:

“Davido I love U more dam*n. Well said. The truth will always set us free.”

Fada_armani:

“Oga na only u everything de happen to, haba na‍♂️.”

The.etah:

“Its racism guy.”

Cash_pay_promotions:

“Where is the lie.”

Wheezzy_emka:

“Underline that word.. This people took things from Us... history ”

Hmm.

