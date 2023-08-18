Nigerian socialite, Bobrisky recently lost his father, and he is still mourning the loss as he revealed what he would miss

The crossdresser, in a post, revealed he won't be disturbed by his father anymore and named his boyfriend as his new parent

Bobrisky's post has sparked reactions on social media with the new revelation, and wondered why he is trying to chase clout

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has taken to social media to reveal that he has found consolation in the fact that he has a new father.

The socialite recently lost his father and noted that he would miss the old man who used to disturb his phone with calls.

Even though Bobrisky is mourning, he added that his current lover is now his new father and prayed that God would keep him for him.

Netizens react to Bobrisky's post

ellaa.choco:

"what’s this , I was saying people should stop trolling him because he is mourning his dad now this"

tee_blezee:

"You dey use your papa chase clout."

gistandmemesblog:

"You don start again idirisu "

collinsmorgan1459:

"Mugu all ur money u no build better house for ur papa."

heisdaniway:

"May he soul rip but you sef I blame you ooo you no wan born ni ur mama and papa dey no see there grandchildren’s tf "

dotted_458:

"Make god no let us born rubbish ooo "

stargold__:

"Boyfriend and boyfriend "

bataigbadun:

"Make I no go develop headache on another man’s palava ‍♂️"

petlyprints_:

"It's well with you shim."

maison_karitier:

"The only person he respected."

iam_nedu2075:

"Y’all hating on him niggga just tryna eat you think its easy to be a man."

Bobrisky finally moves into new house

Effeminate celebrity Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky got people talking online after making mention of his Pinnock Beach Estate mansion again.

The controversial crossdresser in a recent video hinted that he was preparing to move into the house soon and he announced a search for a new occupant in his current home.

Bobrisky said he was willing to give out the house with no rent for a period of one year.

