Popular Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, is grieving the passing of his father, Kunle Okuneye

The heartbreaking news was confirmed by Bob's brother, Debola Okuneye, with details of the burial rites

More information on the deceased's passing was revealed by a close friend and colleague of the departed, known as Lastborn

Famous Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has lost his father, Kunle Okuneye.

Debola Okuneye, a son of the deceased, verified the news to The Punch on Monday, August 14, and said that his father died early hours of today.

"Yes, my father died this morning, and we are making preparations for his burial."

The PUNCH also spoke to a friend and colleague of the deceased, simply known as a Lastborn.

The deceased will be buried following Islamic customs by 4 pm today, according to Lastborn, secretary of the Beach Nigeria Enterprises, a car rental company with offices at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos, where the late Okuneye previously served as one of its directors.

'Yes, you saw it. It's true; he will be buried by 4 pm today," Lastborn confirmed.

Okuneye, a native of Ijebu-Igbo in Ogun State, will be laid to rest in his hometown.

Internet users react to Bob's father's death

Legit.ng compiled some of condolences to Bobrisky's father's death.

Cheche Laz:

"The only man he respect a lot by always dressing like a guy whenever he is visiting him,now who go de remind am say na man him be again?...o pari!! Rest on sir."

Muhammed Ishaq:

"This is a sad time for Mr Bob, i understand how it feels to lose loved ones bro, I hope he rest well. stay strong ma'am. My prayer and thought are with you sir."

Florence John Robinson:

"Let see how he's going to dress & go for condolences. Anyways, may his soul rest in peace."

Chii Henri:

"His lifestyle has shortened the man's life! The man may not be happy with his rubbish lifestyle! May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his siblings."

