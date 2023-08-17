Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido sent netizens into a frenzy of laughter after he complained about the weight of his Timeless diamond necklace.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the DMW boss got himself a bespoke diamond neckpiece worth about N500 million in honour of his fourth studio album, Timeless.

Davido complains about the weight of his new expensive diamond neckpiece Credit: @davido

Apparently, after wearing it for barely an hour, the Unavailable crooner took to social media to narrate the ordeal of adorning himself in such heavy jewellery.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

"Be like this my chain go Dey house before me … my neck Dey pain "

Davido’s outcry sparks reactions online

