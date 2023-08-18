Nigerian singer Portable loves his wife Bewaji and has been jealously guarding her to the point of going through her phone

During an interview on media personality Nedu's Thehonestbunch podcast, the singer revealed he would never take Bewaji to the Island

According to Portable, men who live in the posh part of Lagos will lure his wife with their fake lives and promises

It is safe to assume Portable's wife will not be stepping out of the trenches anytime soon because he has made it a lifelong goal to keep her away from the posh part of Lagos; the Island.

In his trending interview with Nedu on Thehonestbunch podcast, the singer asked if he should take Bewaji to the Island and let another man take her away from him.

Portable says he doesn't want Island men to take his wife Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi

Source: Instagram

The Zazu crooner disclosed that the men on the Island live fake lives, and he doesn't want them to use that to collect his wife.

To buttress his point about the kind of lies and promises his wife would get, Portable said such men could say they would show her Jesus.

How did netizens react to Portable's statement?

Surprisingly, a lot of people supported Portable jealously guarding his wife from Island men.

Read comments gathered below:

jakespat:

"Nedu thank you. If not for your podcast I for still dey see this guy like a low life fellow. Portable is very smart and intelligent. I watch the full video."

eazii_wizzy:

"You self no go like see Jesus?"

son_of_engine:

"He will one day give his life to the same Jesus he loves to call...murasi!"

mr_foreen:

"Dude is the realest."

deejaymacino:

"Fake life collect am "

_tkay_global:

"Truth.... Islands men no dey joke ah swear "

djdeesquare:

"I nor fit stay lekki with my wife."

rhynedeezle:

"Realest this guy."

thekarenenang:

"The episode is premium "

donkarlotti:

"Collect your wife with fake life nai pain pass..Lol."

How did Portable meet his wife?

Portable's popular wife, Bewaji, is not his first, according to him. He said his first wife disappointed him, and Bewaji was there taking care of him in a bid to secure her future.

On how he met her, Portable said his wife used to be his daughter, but she would send him money. He saw that she liked him and decided to discard his first wife.

Portable further said that he takes care of Bewaji well because she has suffered with him. He noted that she believed he was not mad when the world thought so, adding that she is the number one in his life.

Source: Legit.ng