Nollywood actress, Beverly Osu, has taken to social media to share her thoughts on cosmetic surgery

In a Snapchat post, the movie star pointed out the issues of ladies doing these derriere surgeries that don't match their legs

Several internet users have taken to the comment section to react to the post, with many agreeing with the actress

The trend of ladies getting work done on their bodies, especially the derrieres, have become quite prevalent in Nigeria.

Well, Beverly Osu seems to have had enough of the types of bodies she has seen around Lagos state.

Taking to her Snapchat, she posted a photo that captured the back view of two ladies in white dresses and accompanied it with an interesting piece of advice.

According to her, ladies who get their bodies done should ensure that it matches their legs.

In her words:

"Get your bodies done if you must but please let the legs match!!! What's with all the ants."

See the post below:

Photos of the actress and her post. Credit: @beverly_osu

Source: Instagram

Social media users share thoughts on Beverly Osu's comments about cosmetic surgery

chiziterem___:

"That’s how to tell the difference . They should also do plastic surgery on the legs and thighs biko."

gabeokpo:

"Word, get your BBL but at least let the be commensurate to the thighs."

dimple_adanwaa:

"It’s giving fufu on top of tooth pick abeg. Therefore she didn’t lie!"

de_vibes_angel:

"This is right I have been laughing at one video I saw last night!! She even had guts to wear leggings and it’s showing.. thank God I am not a troller.. if not Ehn.. Cux it baffles me how you will carry ur broomstick leg to go to hospital just to add weight on it!?? Broomstick wey no get enough stamina."

ugochi__n:

"The ant nyash is getting out of hand."

pamela_eyo:

"E go come be like dem keep drum on top tooth pick."

kadtarsolution:

"But that’s nonsense! Bodies don’t always match the legs with natural bodies too."

preciousobeahon:

"Let's drive ourselves to the land of perfection, or maybe even ask for a day off so some of us can help the imperfect people properly mould their bodies, it's not enough that people are battling insecurities and doing something about it, now we are looking at legs too.. when will this move towards perfection end?"

my_hope23:

"When the doctor offer 50% off, and they didn’t read the doctor’s reviews."

Source: Legit.ng