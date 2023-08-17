Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy is once again in the news after dissing Nigerians in a new song

The music star was seen playing a snippet of the song during an Instagram live, with lyrics asking if this is the thanks he gets for making the country proud

The video of Burna Boy’s diss song raised mixed reactions from fans, who told him to stop playing the victim

Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy has criticised Nigerians in one of his new songs making the rounds online.

In the viral video, Burna Boy, who was on Instagram live, gave fans a snippet of the unreleased track. The lyrics suggested that there was no love in Nigeria.

Burna Boy disses Nigerians in a new song.

Source: Instagram

The self-styled African Giant was heard singing and asking Nigerians if this is the thanks he gets for making the country proud every time.

Before Burna could continue playing the song, someone came and grabbed the phone from him.

The lyrics read:

“Is this the modafxking thanks I get for making my people proud every chance I get? Sotey I get, this Naija no love.”

Reactions as Burna Boy disses Nigerians in new song

It did not take long for the Burna Boy video to make the rounds on social media, and many netizens shared their thoughts on it. Some of them agreed that the singer was unappreciated, while others wondered if he wanted to be treated like God.

Read some of their comments below:

blessed_mikky:

“You are really trying but we no go worship you like God nah . Stop playing victim sir .”

omoalhaji___:

“Afro-gaslighting .”

esteemkingphotography_ng:

“You just dey know, know love for naija before nah.”

samanigram:

“Do you even need clap from people? Do your ting.”

thegreatglobal001:

“Na every time this one dey find by force love .”

shuddy05:

“Mummy’s boy, see as him mama grab phone from his hand.”

Jamieblackish:

“You go explain tire… na only wizkid get evidence .”

slatty_2150:

“I swear this naija knw love Burna truly .. Jamaica love Burna pass us.”

Yoloxpecial:

“Who send you message Tinubu don put us for map reach.”

Burna Boy says Nigerians underrate him

Burna Boy has stirred reactions from Nigerians after he lamented that many still do not believe he is on the same level as American rappers.

During an interview with Los Angeles Times, Burna Boy said many Nigerians underrate and disregard how far he has come because they can't see how a person who sounds like he does would be more significant than up-and-coming American rappers.

“They don’t understand it. They’ll say, ‘There’s no way someone who talks like me, can even be on the same level as an American artist," he said.

Source: Legit.ng