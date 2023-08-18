Popular Nigerian singer, Ruger, is once again in the news for his over-the-top stage performances

Just recently, the music star was seen performing at a show while wearing one of his female fan’s pants on his head

The video went viral on social media, and it sparked a series of mixed reactions from netizens

Popular Nigerian singer, Ruger, has made headlines after he wore a female fan’s pants on his head to perform.

The Asiwaju crooner is known for his over-the-top stage performances, and this one got many netizens talking.

A video showed Ruger wearing a female fan's pant on his head during a performance. Photos: @itsrugerofficial, @notjustok

In a series of videos making the rounds online, Ruger was seen jumping around on stage with a pair of red thongs worn on his head. The music star got the piece of underwear from one of the female fans in the crowd.

A number of ladies at the event were seen screaming excitedly as Ruger performed with the pant on his head, and they seemed to enjoy the display.

Reactions as Ruger performs wearing female fan’s pant on his head

The videos of Ruger’s performance with the female fan’s underwear on his head soon trended on social media and caused a huge buzz. Mixed reactions trailed the videos as some netizens expressed displeasure.

Read some of their comments below:

tricky.gram:

“Till u carry yeast infection for eye, your eye go dey smell like fish.

_erik_1k:

“This Neegah out here wildin @dprincemavin do something.”

Kingsley_achebe:

“Dis one don finally craze.”

realsokposin:

“It is finished ✔️.”

_mamameeyah:

“Bro is holding his breath so bad and breathing with his mouth slightly open.”

sabitalk1:

“Is this entertainment? Or colos?”

_ifeomerh_:

“He’s beginning to do too much ‍♀️”

ehiz___1:

“Make this guy dey calm down make him no go get HIV oo .”

yourfave_kenny:

“Nooo!! wetin remain again,fold am put am for mouth... person 'PANT'!!!.”

_coinss:

“This is not good for the brand.”

Scarly_gram:

“This guy don loss.”

University VC screams as he meets Ruger

A video went viral showing the moment a Vice-Chancellor (VC) of a Nigerian university met singer Ruger in person for the first time.

In the short clip, the VC, who was happy to meet the singer, expressed his disbelief about him being a 'small boy.'

He added that he expected the Jonzing World star to be mighty.

