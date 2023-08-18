Popular actress Regina Daniels recently attended the wedding of billionaire Alhaji Muhammad Indimi’s daughter, Meram

The movie star has now taking to social media to share official photos from the event showing how she partied with billionaires

Regina also motivated fans with her caption and a number of them took to her comment section to react

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, was recently a guest at billionaire businessman, Alhaji Muhammad Indimi’s daughter, Meram’s wedding, and she has now updated fans on how it went.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the mother of two shared a series of photos from the occasion that boasted of only one percent of wealthy Nigerians in attendance.

The movie star looked modest and elegant in a white shirt and matching skirt paired with black kitty-heeled shoes. She also carried a Louis Vuitton bag and wore a Rolex wristwatch.

Fans gush as Regina Daniels shares photos from Indimi wedding. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Other photos posted by the actress showed her dancing with the bride, Meram. It also showed snaps of herself with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, as well as Seyi Tinubu, the son of the president of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Regina clearly partied with billionaires at the occasion and she took to the caption of her post to motivate fans about their life goals.

According to the movie star, people should set their goals on fire and see who will fan their flames.

She wrote:

“Set your life goals on fire and seek those who fan your flame Pictures from the wonderful #merkup day.”

See her post below:

Reactions as Regina Daniels shares photos from Indimi wedding

As expected, Regina Daniels’ latest post left many fans in awe and a number of them took to her comment section to gush over the life she’s living.

Read some of their reactions below:

theamakaxtopher:

“Dear, lady G, please is your husband looking for another v!rgin wife?”

prankhottiee:

“I’m rooting for this marriage to last forever ❤️ I love I ❤️ ned made Regina to be a woman.”

simeon.delight:

“Money and peace of mind good for this life, see the way you are glowing your beauty sef fit blind persin❤️.”

dobi9024:

“This wedding for be you but your mama dey greedy. Congrats to the young beautiful lady and her young handsome husband.”

kacee_kelvinn:

“Na only you the enjoy this baby girl life for this social media .”

i_am_believe100:

“She's too hot to handle .”

itsvibesangel_:

“This is so pretty .”

ceeendey:

“Pa Ned is looking younger.”

marthadavies89:

“Woman of substance ❤️ my role model ❤️.”

oyenirandamilolajohnson:

“Marriage looks good on you❤️❤️.”

jacky.awish:

“First lady in the making!!!”

Regina Daniels mum Rita reveals her great pride in daughter

Actress Regina Daniels has once again earned the admiration of her mother, Rita Daniels, who took to social media to praise her.

It all started when Regina shared a lovely video online after she attended the wedding of Nigerian billionaire Indimi’s daughter.

According to Rita, she loves the woman Regina has become, and her background is speaking volumes.

Source: Legit.ng