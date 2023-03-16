Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, and blogger Tosin Silverdam’s beef has now taken a new dimension

Just recently, the blogger took to social media to announce that he was suing Bobrisky after the latest issue they had

Recall that Bobrisky had shared a video of Tosin Silverdam at the police station after he was invited for questioning, and claimed he got him arrested

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Popular Nigerian blogger, Tosin Silverdam, has announced that he is suing crossdresser Bobrisky.

Recall that Tosin and Bobrisky recently trended on social media when the crossdresser got the police to invite him for questioning but posted a video online of him at the station and claimed he was arrested.

In a new development, Silverdam made it known on social media that Bobrisky has now been served court papers and that he is suing him.

Tosin Silverdam has sued Bobrisky. Photos: @_tosinsilverdam, @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

The blogger added that their court date is in May and that Bobrisky personally received his court letter, which was delivered to him at his Bera Estate residence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In the caption of the post, Silverdam wrote:

“I don’t need to post receipt to prove anything because that’s not how to fight. You move in silence, I’ll be updating you guys on the necessary details.”

See his post below:

Netizens react as Tosin Silverdam sues Bobrisky, announces court date

Shortly after the news of Silverdam suing Bobrisky was posted online, it got a lot of netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

fortunista_by_ivy:

“Ok, what exactly is the court case about? Cos this matter koyemi.”

truecrimedaniel:

“Well, she did say she wanted to go court.”

melody_______melody:

“Wetin be him crime?”

belindaoma:

“Something wey una suppose go open field, remove clothes and settle am senior man to junior man, una go dey waste money. Taahh!”

i_am_tohree:

“What did you sue him for?”

evelyn____xx:

“Something they will go to open field, remove cloth and boxers and settle man to man they are wasting money on court case.”

princewilson_:

“You move in silence” yet na you come update us with the info‍♂️ may the best woman win sha.”

Tosin Silverdam meets Bobrisky

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that controversial blogger Tosin Silverdam took to social media to let his fans and followers know that he finally met Bobrisky.

According to Silverdam, he attended an event organised by BBNaija’s Khloe, and she insisted that he stay back to meet the crossdresser.

Khloe mediated a peaceful conversation between the two, and Silverdam admitted that Bobrsiky was indeed a nice individual.

Source: Legit.ng