Actress Tonto Dikeh has shared her opinion on trending Nollywood movie Jagun Jagun by Femi Adebayo

Tonto, who gave a positive review, however, said the movie was her first in years, adding that she didn't know any of the movie cast personally

Her statement stirred reactions from netizens, with actor Femi Adebayo stepping in to defend her

Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh has caused a buzz with her review of the trending movie Jagun Jagun.

In a statement, Tonto revealed that Jagun Jagun was the first Nigerian movie she watched in over 10/12 years, adding that she was left in awe after watching the movie.

Tonto Dikeh rates Femi Adebayo's Jagun Jagun highly. Credit: @tontolet @femiadebayosalami

Praise the movie cast, Tonto described the movie as phenomenal.

The mother of one, however, stressed that she doesn’t know any of the cast and crew of the movie personally as she only watched it because her international friends recommended it.

See her post below:

Femi Adebayo, others react to Tonto Dikeh's review

The actress' statement of not watching Nollywood movies and not knowing the cast of Jagun Jagun sparked reactions that saw Femi Adebayo defending her.

Femi Adebayo wrote:

"Thank you Tonto ...guys please the wprd' personally ' in this context means we not close hence no sentiment in her review. Pls let it be. Thank you so much. I appreciate you all.."

See other reactions below:

uhunamure_kenneth_23:

"Nobody asked her if she knows them personally, or if she don’t watch Nigeria movies that’s your choice. You keep them to yourself.."

obaadeyeba1:

"Are you kidding me? You don't know Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola, itele, and so on."

officialuwemjay:

"You don't know anyone in the movie? Really?"

originaladedayo

"Not watching your own country’s movie is now a flex…okay."

ritchey_official:

"Your very first Nigerian movie watched in 10/12 years (capping) and you are happy to say it! Coming from a nollywood actress."

Source: Legit.ng