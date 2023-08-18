Skit maker Cute Abiola has shared a video showing him celebrating after the Nigerian Navy paid his gratuity

In the short video, the skit maker, who rocked a robe and hair bonnet, was seen seated on a moving car with a bottle of drink in his hand

The skit maker's fun video has since stirred reactions from his fans and followers, as many congratulated him

Popular skit maker and content creator Cute Abiola was overjoyed after the Nigerian Navy paid his gratuity.

In a clip he shared on his Instagram page, the funnyman was seen celebrating with a bottle of drink as he sat on a moving car, rocking a robe and bonnet at night.

Video of Cute Abiola dancing on a bridge over his gratuity. Credit: @thecuteabiola

Source: Instagram

Another clip showed when Cute Abiola went on his knees as he continued celebrating.

In the caption of the video, the skit maker wrote:

"Navy don pay my retirement money my body dey sweet me like this ."

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng reported in that Abiola quit the Nigerian Navy in 2022 with heartfelt gratitude for being given the opportunity in the first place and always promised to be a part of the family and represent them well at home and abroad.

Fans react to Cute Abiola's celebration

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages fans penned to Cute Abiola

qu33n_blesn:

"Congrats you don rest for military work na we remain."

qrisz__:

"I see u that night , driver no wan just stop motor , e pain me ehn ❤️."

eve16584:

"So fast ? Big bro. Ur are lucky."

pha_dheelah:

"Amir come and see what daddy is doing."

maryam_sexysojo:

"Congrats my aza dey your dm you don rest for military work na we remain ☹️."

hush_king633:

"This talent sweet pass ….. congrats once again baba ."

ibukun_ofgod:

"Make i send my Aza go your Dm Alaye."

Cute Abiola links up with Bella Shmurda

Cute Abiola and singer Bella Shmurda linked up, and it came with a sweet moment between the new fathers, Legit.ng reported.

Sharing pictures and clips from their meeting, Bella Shmurda, who welcomed a baby boy in July, exactly one year after losing his first child, couldn't hide his excitement to see Cute Abiola, who also became a first-time father in June.

In a clip, Cute Abiola shared on his Instagram page, Bella Shmurda hinted at a joint naming ceremony as he urged their fans to turn up for their babies naming ceremony set to take place later this month.

Source: Legit.ng