A community of Igbo students at Teesside University cooked jollof rice and abacha and had a small party

The brilliant group went to the beach for a get-together with music, talks, and dance, having so much fun

Nigerians who watched their video said it made their day, as some stated they would love to join the next hangout

A Nigerian lady in the UK has shown the moment brilliant Igbo students at Teesside University had a sweet hangout.

They cooked different meals and abacha and had a relaxing timeout at the beach as one big loving family.

The student danced and eat to their fill during the hangout. Photo source: @naomicrystal

Source: TikTok

Igbo students in UK

They spoke Igbo and danced to some songs that reminded them of home. It was such a beautiful group.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The lady (@naomicrystal) said that when abacha was served, it made her feel like she was having fun in Imo state.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Yacim Emmanuel said:

"Now this is the kind of UK content that we need to be seeing."

Patrick Nwachukwu83 said:

"Pls I love this .let's igbos unite globally in anywhere dey find themselves. United we stand but divided will fall."

Italianyoruba said:

"My moms 1/4 Igbo can I sneak in."

nana_vee2 said:

"Someone should link me to Igbo community (in london abeg)."

kamsiyonna said:

"Now why didn’t I get an invite."

Kira said:

"Bro this is so beautiful. Made my day."

Nails by Janef said:

"How can I join the community please."

user9372708763829 said:

"I wanna be there, one day dream will come true."

Ik-Adejare Apollo Adeosun said:

"Please I’m in Teesside oh, how can I link up, is there a WhatsApp group or something."

1990_chi_ said:

"Aww wish I knew about this when I lived in Newcastle."

Lady rejoiced after getting Canadian visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated getting a Canadian visa and having the opportunity to relocate abroad for a better life.

The lady (@olaabikeade) bought enough foodstuffs in the market and packed them in her travel bags.

Family of six relocated to Canada

Similarly, a Nigerian family of six landed in Canada, and the celebration of their arrival got one of them singing and dancing.

In a video shared by TikTok handle @howtojapa, a man quickly ran down the road when the family with their kid arrived.

Source: Legit.ng