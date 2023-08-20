Igbo Students in UK Gather Abroad, Organise Community Party, Have Fun Away From Motherland
- A community of Igbo students at Teesside University cooked jollof rice and abacha and had a small party
- The brilliant group went to the beach for a get-together with music, talks, and dance, having so much fun
- Nigerians who watched their video said it made their day, as some stated they would love to join the next hangout
A Nigerian lady in the UK has shown the moment brilliant Igbo students at Teesside University had a sweet hangout.
They cooked different meals and abacha and had a relaxing timeout at the beach as one big loving family.
Igbo students in UK
They spoke Igbo and danced to some songs that reminded them of home. It was such a beautiful group.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
The lady (@naomicrystal) said that when abacha was served, it made her feel like she was having fun in Imo state.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Yacim Emmanuel said:
"Now this is the kind of UK content that we need to be seeing."
Patrick Nwachukwu83 said:
"Pls I love this .let's igbos unite globally in anywhere dey find themselves. United we stand but divided will fall."
Italianyoruba said:
"My moms 1/4 Igbo can I sneak in."
nana_vee2 said:
"Someone should link me to Igbo community (in london abeg)."
kamsiyonna said:
"Now why didn’t I get an invite."
Kira said:
"Bro this is so beautiful. Made my day."
Nails by Janef said:
"How can I join the community please."
user9372708763829 said:
"I wanna be there, one day dream will come true."
Ik-Adejare Apollo Adeosun said:
"Please I’m in Teesside oh, how can I link up, is there a WhatsApp group or something."
1990_chi_ said:
"Aww wish I knew about this when I lived in Newcastle."
Lady rejoiced after getting Canadian visa
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated getting a Canadian visa and having the opportunity to relocate abroad for a better life.
The lady (@olaabikeade) bought enough foodstuffs in the market and packed them in her travel bags.
Family of six relocated to Canada
Similarly, a Nigerian family of six landed in Canada, and the celebration of their arrival got one of them singing and dancing.
In a video shared by TikTok handle @howtojapa, a man quickly ran down the road when the family with their kid arrived.
Source: Legit.ng