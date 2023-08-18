Former Big Brother Naija housemate Cross Okonkwo, a contestant in the new All Stars, was aggrieved to know that Ilebaye's property was thrown on the house's floor

Recall that Legit.ng reported on how Pere was discussing with some of the boys that they needed to set up Ilebaye to get disqualified

The outspoken young man, who was visibly offended and expressed how he felt towards those who had the mind to attack Ilebaye

Big Brother Naija All Stars Cross has reacted to the unfortunate event that happened to Illebaye.

Shortly after, Ike was seen taking her clothes and underwear from her drawer and scattering them around the house's floor.

BBNaija All Stars cross fights for Ilebaye Credit: @crossda_boss, @ilebayeee

Cross expressed his utmost disappointment to whoever acted wickedly towards the self-acclaimed Gen Z Baddie.

Pouring out his mind to Seyi, he said:

"When I go out and find out who did this, oh God, whoever you are, even if you are a messiah, I will never ever talk to that person again".

See his video below

BBNaija Cross's anger sparks reactions online.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@MrKojoBasil:

"Cross is that man. You see even though Cross is just hearing about this but see how he feels. I can't believe that in the name of game, and highlight Mercy Eke said this thing Ike done is nothing and Biggie shouldn't adress it. Tueh."

@ERN_Insider:

"Lol guys we we know. Na yarns, Cross and Ike go still ball hard outside the house."

@isoaniekan:

"Seyi acting as if he doesn't know a thing about it. You go soon go house Sha."

@so_sofabulos:

"Ike won’t win this all stars, ilebaye is now a very strong candidate."

@Jamhuri_1:

"Lol! Yet he is among those who plotted against Baye?! Hypocrisy of the highest order."

@KennethObiagwu3:

"Cross has sisters at home and he knows that , this is outright wickedness , hatred and bullying. How can a human being go as far as destroying someone's personal property .This is very sickening to watch . I am filled with anger and rage."

@adibe_ebuka:

"All this ones no concern me.What ike did was bad and biggie will definitely punish him but my own is make person no involve Venita."

