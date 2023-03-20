Nollywood actress Mary Njoku received an overwhelming show of love from family members, friends and colleagues on the occasion of her birthday

The celebrant also took to her Instagram page with adorable family photos specially taken to celebrate her new age

Njoku extended her sincere gratitude and appreciation to God as many flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for Nollywood actress, Mary Njoku, who just clocked a new age on Monday, March 20.

The screen diva took to her Instagram page with royal-themed photos taken with her children in celebration of the special day.

Actress Mary Njoku celebrates birthday in style. Photo: @marremmynjoku

Source: Instagram

“May this new year be one of the best years of my life. I am highly favoured to be alive, healthy, loved and happy. Happy Birthday,” Njoku captioned one of the photos shared.

See below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Mary Njoku

k8henshaw said:

"Happy birthday Mary.. May your day be truly special and blessed."

queennwina said:

"Happy birthday,wow ooo we are birthday mate.May God bless our new age.I celebrate you."

shalomthefavoredone said:

"Happy birthday Mrs Njoku, blessings always my sister!❤️."

toryy_vee said:

"You inspire me so much mama @maryremmynjoku, you have no idea♥️. Happy birthday mama, length of years. I love you so much ♥️"

cynthia_naturall said:

"Happy birthday to the woman I look up to career wise. You have never disappointed. Many more years to you ma."

vickylois_10 said:

"Happy birthday ma,❤️❤️ may lines continue to fall in pleasant places for you and yours. Enjoy the lifting of God."

Actress Adesua Etomi celebrates birthday in style

Still in a related story, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi marked her birthday on Wednesday, February 22, and was all excited about it.

The mother of one, who is married to singer Banky W, penned an appreciation message declaring her new age as her ‘next level’.

Popular celebrities, as well as fans and followers, took to Adesua’s comment section to pen birthday messages to her.

"What a specie of being that has never existed before. Happy birthday Adesuwa. This picture is fine," one fan wrote.

Source: Legit.ng