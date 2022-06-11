Popular Nollywood actress and CEO of Iroko TV, Mary Remmy Njoku has narrated an encounter she had with a lawyer recently

The actress wrote a letter to her fellow women after she was disrespected by the legal practitioner when a family member needed a guarantor

Mary then declared that the Nollywood industry is controlled by women who sign all the big cheques, Nigerians have reacted

The CEO of Iroko TV and actress, Mary Remmy Njoku wrote a letter to her fellow women after a not so good encounter she had with a female legal practitioner.

The actress made it known that women are doing big things as the lawyer downgraded her when she offered to stand as a guarantor for a family member

Mary Njoku shares encounter with female lawyer. Credit: @maryremmynjoku

Source: Instagram

Mary said she spent over 45 minutes trying to convince the lawyer that she can afford the rent but she didn't believe her and thought she was an actress whose career refused to blow.

"She needed a proof that I am truly the Founder of ROK. Or the CEO of the studio. I Googled my name but she no gree. For her eye I can't be ME. I be small geh. The Agent and I begged her to do her small research but refused. Told her I will get CEO of IROKOTV to co sign but she said I was calling big big names. She insisted on seeing my business card. I had non. BUSINESS CARD wey dem fit write anything o!"

She said until a female colleague came into the picture, that was when she accepted her offer to be the guarantor.

Mary then declared thatL

"Nollywood is arguably controlled by women. We sign almost all the cheques! But I guess I am too young and too simple to be ME. I had no entourage I waited at their reception I was super polite to her."

She finally said the law firm called back to apologise and wanted her to be an ambassador but she turned it down.

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Mary Njoku's post

Social media users have reacted differently to Mary Njoku's post.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Babarex0:

"She no know say you be heavyweight into big things."

Chynyere_1:

"That being polite and simple brings disregard from Nigerians o, but you’re you na haba! Has she been under a rock?"

Folushotitus:

"It's heartbreaking that this always come from women to women. No wonder they keep saying women are each other's enemy."

