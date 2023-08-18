Big Brother Naija All Stars Mercy Eke and Frood showed kindness towards Ilebaye after Ike Scattered her things on the house floor

The self-acclaimed Gen Z woke up this morning, August 18, to see all her properties in Biggie's house thrown out from her closet

Refusing to react or arrange her things, Ilebaye returned to bed without uttering a word

Mercy and Frood took it upon themselves to help her organise her things back in her closet

BBNaija All Stars Mercy and Frodd sympathised with Ilebaye after Ike scattered her clothes on the house's floor.

Legit.ng broke the news about how Pere was discussing with some of the boys that they needed to set up Ilebaye to get disqualified. Shortly after, Ike was seen taking her clothes and underwear from her drawer and scattering them around the house's floor.

Mercy and Frodd assist in arranging Ilebaye’s clothes Credit: @officialmercyeke, @ilebayeee

Ilebaye woke up to see the unfortunate incident but refused to react. Rather, she walked out on her scattered properties and returned to bed.

Mery Eke, the current Head of House, and her right-hand man, Frodd, volunteered to help arrange and organise Ilebaye's clothes in her closet.

See the video of Illebaye walking away after seeing her clothes on the floor below:

See the video of Mercy and Frodd helping Illebaye to arrange her things:

Video of Mercy and Frodd helping Ilebaye sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled reactions to the kind act from Mercy and Frodd.

tanibuife:

"But that's what they should have done from the beginning, help her pack it, why wake her up to come see though?"

da_bold_lady:

"Pere is an idiot and am saying it with my full chest, u think this is all about game, it defines how u are."

smallchopsacademy:

"See how these people are pushing this babe to finals without her having to stress too much for."

oluwateeee:

"This is wrong on all levels! Anyway, y’all will get her to finals, congratulations trabaye."

idanghagnex:

"Ike is pulled ilebaye to the finals i swear dat guy wld watch her 4rm d out side."

isiviolet03:

"Mercy has a good heart."

