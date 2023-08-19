Days after Ike launched an attack on his Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) colleague Ilebaye by littering her things all over the house, Biggie reacts

On Friday night, August 18 2023, Biggie issued Ike Onyeama and Soma Apex a strike each for malicious intent of provocation by vandalising Ilebaye's personal items

After the house meeting with Biggie, Doyin held no bars back as she launched an attack on Ike and Soma for vandalising Ilebaye's things

Finally, restitution is here. Fans of the BBNaija show celebrate as Biggie finally addressed the recent fiasco in the house between Ike and Ilebaye.

Legit.ng recalls reporting days back that Ike and a couple of other male housemates launched an attack on the youngest contestant on the show, Ilebaye.

Clips from the BBNaija All-Stars show after Ike and Soma were issued a strike by Biggie for vandalising Ilebaye's clothes. Photo credit: @iam_ikeonyema/@soma_apex/@ilebayee

Source: Instagram

Ike, who led the assault, was finally reprimanded by Biggie for vandalising Ilebaye's personal belongings and littering them all over the house.

Soma was also issued a strike for partaking in the assault. It was noted that the pair's attack on Ilebaye was a scheme to get her disqualified from the show bearing in mind that she already had two strikes.

Watch the moment Biggie punished Ike and Soma for vandalising Ilebaye's things:

See how netizens reacted to Biggie's restitution on Ike and Soma

@pebbles_sartorial:

"He wanted a strike for Illebaye but ended up getting one for himself."

@_oyiza:

"Biggie he deserves a double strikes!!!!! This your punishment is too small."

@keshaoprah:

"I really don't get this that housemates say that Baye disrespects them my question is did she come to respect anyone there or and another thing are all these housemates age mates except Baye????"

@curletchristopher:

"Ike’s wisdom was on his hair…since dey shaved it niga turned to something else."

@mamfash0:

"At least 2 strikes would have reset his brain and put him on edge he’s laughing about now."

@kingchimanwan:

"This one dey but my question is wetin Whitemoney dey serve to us audience as content? Man has zero content & is very dry this season but we are not ready for this conversation yet."

@___omololasilver___:

"Just see how the table turned..he wanted to complete Ilebaye strike so she can be evicted and he ended up having the strike.."

@afa_bafutpikin:

"Bullies are people who weren’t loved growing up. This gutter behavior from these conspirators( Ike specifically )shows they lacked love while growing up."

@the_belle_tiwa:

"They should keep chopping strikes like cabin biscuits."

