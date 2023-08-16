BBNaija All Stars housemate Cross surprised viewers with his sudden devotion to gaining CeeC's trust to the point of making a pledge

This shocking incident was captured in a video when Cross made a promise to never betray the lawyer's trust after some observations he made in the house

In the video that has captured the attention of many, Cross disclosed that after CeeC confided in him more than the other housemates, he decided not to take it for granted

BBNaija All Stars housemate Cross has stated that he would rather die than tamper with CeeC's trust.

Cross made his promise during a heart-to-heart conversation with CeeC after she disclosed a personal matter to him.

BBNaija All Stars Cross pleads loyalty to CeeC Credit: @ceec_official, @crossda_boss

Source: Instagram

Cross told CeeC that she has confided in him more than with any other housemate, leading him to the conclusion that she trusts him greatly.

He swore he would never betray CeeC's trust. The reality star said he would rather die than engage in such behaviour.

See their video below

BBNaija All Stars Cross' discussion with CeeC sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled some reactions to Cross and CeeC's conversation.

See them below:

@Mania249:

"My own is make Spartans Sha no share vote."

@Sacrosanct_1:

"Ceec run o, Spartans pocket your emotions o, no votes sharing."

@Madam_dauntless:

"Was this part of the task or he is saying it from his heart?"

@Moneyma89791760:

"If you are Spartans and you Dey share vote ,you Dey craze."

@Cynthiajoey2:

"VOTE CEE C .Make God not let us be in bottom 3."

@naledijumbo:

"This is all just part of the plan he made with Pere Kidd & Neo to pull Ceec into their alliance right?"

@dah_girllola:

"If CeeC's fans should fall for this guy's gimmicks, then I'm sorry for her in advance."

Source: Legit.ng